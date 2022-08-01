Africa Fashion: African fashion is finally celebrated in London | future planet

It’s a normal Saturday morning, but there’s an unusual elegance in the halls of London’s Victoria & Albert Museum. Among the caps and shorts of heated tourists, women in hats, long dresses, men in three pieces stand out. Their outfits are not out of place, they go to the party: the first exhibition on African fashion came the design institution par excellence, for the first time in its 170-year history.

Finally, the story of African fashion is told from a different angle, explains Christine Checinskacommissioner of Africa fashion. [La muestra] it’s late, but it’s more than an exhibition; It is a first step towards a more inclusive institution, he says, adding that the show has been cemented over the past two years through hundreds of conversations with people from the continent and the diaspora. We emphasized cultural abundance versus the reductionist concept of scarcity, he says. With the exhibition, the museum acquires 70 new pieces and is committed to continuing its ongoing work with the continent’s creatives. While we can’t undo 100 years of miscategorization and undervaluation overnight, I hope people see our exhibit as an important step forward, he says.

It is not easy to sum up the ingenuity of an entire continent in an exhibition, but neither is its task. The exhibition, in which 45 designers from more than 20 countries participate, draws on Pan-Africanism, an ideal that aims to unify people of African descent and, in this case, celebrates what unites them and recognizes what differentiates them. We want to show a glimpse of the glamor and politics of a fashion scene as diverse and varied as the continent itself, says Checinska.

The first part of the collection deals with the way in which textiles forge identities, and is part of the cultural renaissance that took place on the continent at the end of the 1950s and 1960s with independence. We see the Prime Minister of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah, dressed in a sheet Towards the city while announcing his country’s independence from British rule in 1957, and Nelson Mandela wearing his iconic Madiba shirt, which brought him closer to the people.

The ‘Africa Fashion’ exhibition, at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. David Ghillotti

Other stories from the decolonization period, perhaps lesser known, are also taught, such as that of the first modern designer in Nigeria, Shadow-Thomas-Fahmwho after his studies in London was a pioneer in opening a shop in Lagos for active and cosmopolitan women. He made their daily life easier, for example by adding zippers to the headscarf. iron, which ties at the waist. His works rub shoulders with those of the first generation of African designers such as Chris Seydou, one of the first to climb the ladder bogolan (a cotton fabric dyed with a special mud) at a parade, by the Ghanaian Kofi Ansah, or the Nigerian Alphadi, who was also the promoter of the International Festival of African Fashion.

The second part presents an eclectic current scene. African designers, from designers to stylists to industry photographers, are ahead of the curve in contemporary global fashion, says Checinska. An example is the Nigerian brand orange crop and their androgynous clothes. Its founder, Adebayo Okelawal, welcomes this space to end the imposed stereotypes that he is determined to break down. I grew up with a passion for challenging social norms and used fashion as a platform to fight hypermasculinity. [] We believe that clothes should be fluid so that everyone can wear them, account by email. The work of the stylist and photographer Gouled Ahmed from Ethiopia also takes issue with the lack of nuance, in this case in depictions of non-binary black Muslims. Her self-portraits mix textured clothing from the Horn of Africa with everyday materials that play with notions of identity.

Drawings by Imane Ayissi. (c) Victoria and Albert Museum, L

Another part of the sample, Afrotopiapresents a see from the collection Alchemy, by Thebe Magugu, created with Noentla Khumalo, stylist and healer, which focuses on African spirituality and the relationship we have with our ancestors. At his side stands the model of the Senegalese Selly Raby Kane, inspired by Afrofuturism. The continent’s creatives, the exhibition highlights, are pushing boundaries and engaging in conversations about culture, race, gender and sexuality. Ultimately, they challenge assumptions about who they are and who they can be. African fashion has been ignored or simply pigeonholed and stereotyped for too long, but it is beyond definition and every creative can choose their own path, says Cameroonian designer Imani Ayissi.

Slow fashion as a starting point

The exhibition does not dedicate a space to sustainability per se because, as Checinska points out, it is the starting point for creators, their second nature. Africa has no lessons to learn slow fashion (slow fashion), says the Malian designer Awa Meite, which advocates a robust textile industry as an engine of progress which can also set an example of sustainable production. He gives the example of his country, which is one of the main cotton exporters on the continent, but processes only 5% of the total. This sector generates millions of jobs locally, but the living conditions of workers in the sector remain precarious. Our fight is to transform the cotton sector locally to create real added value.

The reinvention of textiles, the introduction of new patterns, fibers and dyes without neglecting the cultural heritage is also present. The brand TO PROMISE explores ways to use waste in his pieces through the modern strip weaving technique called sometimes. This recycled and hand-woven fabric is stripped then sewn up, giving it the appearance of traditional knitwear.

Sometimes the natural beauty of a mineral like salt is enough to make precious jewelry, like a necklace. salt of the earth, by Kenyan Ami Doshi. Other times, it is enough to flip a coin, to open a dialogue between cultures. Transforming a slipper into a sneaker or a burqa into a trench coat, as the Moroccan firm Maison ARTC did especially for the museum. Excessive creativity. The vast imagination of Africans is an inexhaustible source of inspiration, says Meite. For us, fashion has always been more than fashion.

Africa Fashion It is visible until April 16, 2023 at the V&A Museum in London.

