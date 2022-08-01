Gucci flora beautiful jasmine fragrance review: a fresh scent that lingers all day





Buy now 111, Selfridges.com Evaluation: 9/10 Packaging Arriving in a cardboard box covered in Gucci’s Blooming Flora print of pink, yellow and purple flowers, the artwork is framed against a turquoise background for this new scent. The lovely packaging meant we were even more eager to dive in and experience the scent itself. This large turquoise lacquer bottle is sturdy and features the Flora label, a shiny gold branded lid and a list of three fragrance notes in the fragrance bouquet. The bottle aesthetic is one that we believe has a unique yet timeless style that our tester saw enhance the look of any bookshelf, dressing table, or bedside cabinet. Read more: Chanel tanning creams the beiges vs Nars put to the test There’s no denying how whimsical this scent looks, and even after running it out, our tester intends to keep the colorful bottle on display. We also think the turquoise and gold tones go very well together. Plus, the 100ml size is a decent amount of fragrance to last us a while. Perfume mix The perfume’s key notes include jasmine grandiflorum, magnolia accord, and mandarin essence, and our tester immediately picked up those fresh scents right after that first spritz. It’s also worth pointing out that the spray nozzle itself gently disperses an equal amount of fragrance with each spray, so we can enjoy the fragrance all around us. Plus, a quick spray has good reach for great scent coverage on skin, which we appreciated, especially when rushing out the door. Read more: Bali Bodys Gradual Tan is our favorite hydrating formula for a sunless glow Our tester noticed that this scent has a strong scent that lingers, while delivering subtle powdery floral notes and a hint of brightening citrus. We think the latest Gucci flora issue offers a signature scent, and this was further underlined when our friend asked us about the scent we wore to dinner, before noticing its uniqueness. Portability Designer perfumes can often come at a high price, so we weren’t too surprised to see the cost of premium 111. However, this is an eau de parfum, which has a concentration of perfume oil higher than eau de toilette, so these choices often ensure a longer lasting scent. We were delighted to find that this eau de parfum creates a long-lasting scent, meaning we noticed puffs of fragrance throughout the day and didn’t have to be heavy with refills. This means that the whole bottle will go further as well. Read more: 9 Best Hair Scents to Refresh Your Strands from Jo Malone, Penhaligons and More Our tester tended to have a refreshing spray on before heading out for the evening or on warmer days, but other than that we could still smell the scent on skin and clothes for hours. While sporting the fragrance, we wholeheartedly enjoyed its uplifting botanical notes and I have to say, it feels like a particularly special scent to wear. The Verdict: Gucci Gorgeous Jasmine Flora Gucci flora magnificent jasmine is a subtle brightening fragrance with blooming floral notes and presented in a striking matching bottle. We love the label and bottle aesthetic to bring a bit of fashion house luxury to our beauty collection, and this eau de parfum delivers a long-lasting scent that lingers for hours. If you’re in the mood to embark on a fragrance purchase, we think this might be the stylish purchase for you.

