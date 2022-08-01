Talon International and KC Wearable Technologies Srl Team Up to Launch New Fashion Innovations | Nation and World





WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) Talon International Inc. and KC Wearable Technologies Srl. in Italy have formed a strategic partnership to provide customers of Talons, the world’s leading fashion brands, with wearable technology innovations from KC. With a strong vision for the future, the cooperation will facilitate the sale and distribution of existing KC innovations, as well as the creation of exciting future joint developments to enable new functionality in apparel and accessories. Sales and distribution of existing KC innovations: Given Talons’ reputation for continually revolutionizing its product offerings and transforming the fashion industry, they are always looking for opportunities to better serve their customers. Cooperation with KC Wearable Technologies enables Talon to sell and distribute creative and unique solutions. Developments such as heating systems for apparel and accessories, cooling systems for fashion and sportswear, and wireless charging pockets for smartphones will provide Talon customers with cutting-edge technology to stay on top of. edge of their competitors. With patented technologies, which are often designed to be removable for washing and cleaning purposes, Talon foresees their widespread use in the future. We have already generated considerable interest from our existing customer base, which makes us very excited about the future of our industry, says Larry Dyne, CEO of Talon International Inc. Through our partnership with KC Wearable Technologies, these technologies can be applied to apparel and accessories, to create superior products with short market development times. Joint development of other innovations: By combining KC’s capabilities with those of Talon, the two companies will begin the process of jointly exploring other game-changing initiatives. For example, KC has embedded NFC tags in buttons and silicone patches, to allow consumers to create convenient shortcuts on their smartphones. Going forward, Talon will also be rolling out this concept to many of its existing product lines, including trims, Velcro patches, fasteners and zippers. Dominik Kufner, Managing Partner at KC, points to another example where the combined capabilities of KC and Talon will lead to new initiatives: in the near future, we plan to jointly create new safety vests, with a wide range of new functions. revolutionary security. . With new integrated communication tools, sensor technologies and alarm systems, workers can be safer than ever. KC Managing Partner Sofia Cinel highlights another invention that will change the future of the fashion industry: KC’s development of flexible lithium batteries, for apparel and accessories applications, opens up new possibilities infinite. Thanks to the extensive Talons network, the use of this innovation can now be deployed across the industry in countless new applications. In the future, it will be normal for jackets, handbags or wallets to charge mobile phones. We will be accustomed to caps or beanies functioning as headphones, and outerwear to electrically heat or cool consumers. Silver textiles will decontaminate items in pockets and protect credit cards, while activated carbon components will absorb odor molecules. People will have speakers in the thumb of their gloves, to answer phone calls without taking them off, and they will open their purses with biometric fingerprint locks. Talon and KC’s research and development teams are excited about the next stage of their growth and excited to help change the future. International Heel: Their 128-year history provides Talon with unparalleled knowledge of the products and innovations needed to turn their customers’ visions into reality. Working with prestigious brands such as Guess, Urban Outfitters, Polo Ralph Lauren, Macys, Superdry, Reebok, Spanx, Van Heusen and many more, Talon is well respected as a heritage brand that helps its customers stand out from their competitors with personalized products. solutions. For information or images: Anthony Chiu, [email protected] https://taloninternational.com/ https://www.instagram.com/talonintl/ NEWS SOURCE: Talon International Inc. This press release has been issued on behalf of the source of the information (Talon International Inc) which is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. The information is believed to be accurate but not guaranteed. Story ID: 83806 APDF-R8.6 2022 Send2Press, a press release and electronic marketing service of NEOTROPE, California, USA. To see the original version, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/talon-international-and-kc-wearable-technologies-srl-partner-to-launch-new-fashion-innovations/ Disclaimer: The content of this press release was not created by The Associated Press (AP).

