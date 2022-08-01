Meet the young fashion designers at the forefront of the sustainability movement





Sustainable fashion is on the rise, with vintage, second-hand and rental clothing platforms more popular than ever, and brands are striving to ensure their materials, processes and final garments are also environmentally friendly. the environment as possible. But it’s not just established fashion leaders making the switch. Real lasting change can only come with the next generation of talent working from the start with sustainable and innovative principles – and this is where the importance of big brand support comes in. This year, H&M has partnered with the prestigious Central Saint Martins (CSM) to do just that, launching its first Sustainable Fashion and Journalism Awards to help, reward and shine a light on young creatives who are making progress in the transition to circular fashion. Excitingly, the 2022 winners have just been revealed – and we strongly suggest adding them to your “names to watch” list, stat. The first is fashion journalism winner Ella Dewberry, who ingeniously developed Plexusa platform exploring the ethical and sustainable issues of fashion through augmented reality. A guest tries out Plexa at the inaugural showcase event H&M “This project is so encouraging as it demonstrates an understanding of the importance of knowledgeable and expert fashion journalists on climate change and the circular economy,” says Judith Watt, author, journalist and award jury member. But of course, durable and innovative design is also invaluable. For fashion design, prizes were awarded to gifted BA students Daniel Fabara, Ciaran Griffiths and Max Brewer. The Fabara men’s collection ANAKULL stood out for its use of dead animals, recycled charity clothing, regenerative materials and pre-Hispanic design. Griffiths, meanwhile, showcased an innovative collection rooted in queer culture, while Brewer impressed by turning recycled lenses into jaw-dropping headpieces as part of their angels collection. Max Brewer’s Victory angels collection H&M The four winners have received grants to help them complete their collections and degree projects, and their work will be featured in the H&M store at Oxford Circus in August and September. Judging by the buzz already surrounding these four, fashion’s sustainable future looks brighter than ever. Clementine Jackson

digital fashion editor

