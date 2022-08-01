Journalist banned from covering the execution over a skirt that is too short

Comment this story Comment

When Ivana Hrynkiw dressed for work on Thursday, she chose a worn skirt to report on several other executions. But when the Alabama reporter arrived at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, a prison official told her she couldn’t watch the lethal injection of convicted murderer Joe Nathan James Jr., her skirt was too short and violated the prison dress code. AL.com journalist and executive producer wrote in a statement she posted online.

Hrynkiw was confused. Shed wore this skirt several times on the half-dozen executions he reported on, all without issue. Still, Hrynkiw pulled the skirt down to comply with the dress code. It was not enough, an official told him.

It was an uncomfortable situation, wrote Hrynkiw in his postand I felt embarrassed to have my body and clothes questioned in front of a room of people most of whom I had never met.

Without a change of clothes and with a reporting assignment at hand, Hrynkiw accepted a photographer’s offer to let her wear her waterproof fisherman’s waders. The prison official approved this outfit.

But Hrynkiw’s wardrobe troubles weren’t over. After putting on the man’s thigh-high boots, tying the suspenders under his shirt, he was told his peep-toe heels were too revealing. Hrynkiw retired to her car, where the shed stowed a new pair of tennis shoes.

Despite wearing a pair of thigh high boots from a man I’ve never met and casual tennis shoes, I continued to do my job, Hrynkiw wrote, adding, I sat, I tried to stop blushing and did my job.

As women often have to do.

The state said one execution was carried out without complication. The reporters in the room had a different story.

Hrynkiw, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, wrote that she thought her skirt was appropriate. His boss Kelly Ann Scott, editor and vice president of content for Alabama Media Group, said what happened to Hrynkiw was untrue. AL.com filed a formal complaint with the Alabama Department of Corrections. The Associated Press, whose reporter was also subject to the newly enforced dress code, sent a letter to Governor Kay Ivey (R) urging him to ensure such behavior is not tolerated and does not happen again.

Ivana is always, always professional and despite how she was treated, she initially focused on covering an execution, Scott tweeted. She also said AL.com that the incident was sexist and a gross violation of professional conduct that should not happen to any other journalist.

In a July 29 letter the AP sent to the Washington Post, editor Julie Pace said singling out female journalists for arbitrary clothing inspections is humiliating, discriminatory, and simply unacceptable behavior toward journalists. professional journalists trying to cover one of the most serious events. called to testify.

The Alabama Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to a Post request for comment Monday morning. But AL.com reported that prison officials had not enforced a dress code in the previous decade that Hrynkiw and other journalists covered the executions. The prison official who confronted Hrynkiw about her skirt, Corrections spokeswoman Kelly Betts, told reporters that Holman’s new prison warden, Terry Raybon, decided to invoke the policy of the dress code, which had long been dormant.

Kim Chandler’s clothes were also examined when she arrived at Holman Jail on Thursday evening to cover the PA execution. Chandler said she first reported on an execution in 2002 and covered many over the next 20 years. This was the first time I had to stand in the media room to have my dress length checked, she wrote on Twitter.

After news of Hrynkiw’s wardrobe issues got out, Betts called her to apologize for the sudden dress code enforcement and for embarrassing Hrynkiw, according to AL.com. She then released a statement saying the department would send dress code reminders to reporters covering future events at correctional facilities.

We apologize for any confusion or inconvenience this settlement may have caused, the statement said, AL.com reported. We hope that by including it in future media advisories, we can avoid this kind of situation.

Gender-specific dress codes have been criticized in recent years. An outcry ensued after a Norwegian beach handball team defied their sports governing body by wearing tight sports shorts instead of the mandatory bikini bottoms and were fined 1,500 euros as a result, reported The Post. Students and parents have accused a North Texas school district of unfairly targeting girls after officials said they were implementing a new dress code to improve students’ future workforce skills, which banned dresses, skirts and hoodies, according to The Post. And for the past seven years, a school district in North Carolina has tried to get its students to wear gender-specific uniforms for girls, i.e. skirts, skorts or sweaters, until that a federal appeals court earlier this year ruled the dress code unconstitutional, noting in his view that it was difficult to imagine a clearer example of justification based on impermissible gender stereotypes, reported The Post.

Hrynkiw, who had covered the preparation of the execution, continued to report all night. About three hours after she and other journalists were bussed from the media center to the jail, Hrynkiw broke the news that James had been executed.

Chandler, the AP reporter who passed the dress code inspection, then praised her colleagues for their reporting.