The elegant smocked dresses your wardrobe needs right now





There comes a time every summer when it seems like the sweltering temperatures couldn’t rise any higher, that is, until they do. During this particular time of year, the mere thought of having to put on any form of clothing other than a bathing suit conjures up a sense of sheer dread, because how are you supposed to put on a semblance of cute attire then that just stepping out feels like stepping into an aggressively heated sauna? It makes dressing up a total job, especially when you still prefer to look *a little* presentable and well put together, despite the unbearable heat. During those scorching days of summer, it’s essential to remember that dressing this season is all about comfort and ease, which is why an effortless summer dress is always a reliable choice. There’s one particular style that we particularly love during the summer (and any time of the year, to be honest), and that’s the smocked dress. Subscribe to the Observers Lifestyle newsletter Smocked dresses are usually identified by stretchy gathered fabric at the bodice, although some have the smocked fabric higher or lower at the waist. The smocking adds a comfortable structure to the dress that is flattering without being too constricting. While smocked dresses have been worn for decades, they have become even more relevant in recent years, especially with the rise in popularity of the cottagecore trend and, more recently, the coastal granny aesthetic. . Smocked dresses are stylish, flattering and, above all, comfortable, which is especially appealing after all those months we’ve spent at home in tracksuits and leggings, because there’s no reason we should give up the comfort even if IRL events and obligations are operational again. Like any good wardrobe basic (and especially summer), smocked dresses are super versatile; you can dress them up or down depending on the occasion. They come in a plethora of silhouettes, whether you’re looking for a mini babydoll, a demure ankle-length dress, or a bohemian-inspired style with long sleeves. Linen is always a good idea in the summer, although a silkier fabric is chic for a dressier affair. Below, check out the best smocked dresses to buy right now. All featured products are independently selected by Observer’s editors. When you purchase something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission which supports our work. Hill House. Hill House Home Collector’s Edition Ellie Nap Dress Hill House Home’s comfy and sophisticated nap dresses have become a cool girl favorite for good reason; these smocked dresses are so adaptable to any occasion. If you want a special version, try this sky blue sheer lace fabric. $175, shop now

Do. Do Siena dress Get the cottagecore vibe in this puff sleeve dress, featuring a smocked bodice, floral pattern and delicate bow tie. $478, Buy Now

Tracks. Rails Rumi – Organic Cotton Blend Smocked Midi Dress A classic black dress is key to any capsule wardrobe, and this pretty cotton midi proves that the darker shade works for summer, too, especially when there’s pretty eyelets. $248, Buy Now

Hi Lucia. Ciao Lucia Gabriela smocked cotton-poplin midi dress The spaghetti straps and subtle peekaboo cutout add flirty flair to this dress, and the bold tangerine hue is a fun hue for summer. $305, shop now

Doll. Doll Headband Dress Claire This adorable strapless number is perfect for all your next trips to the beach. $320, shop now

Pat Bo. PatBo Zamia Off-The-Shoulder Maxi If you’re looking for a smocked dress that’s comfortable but suitable for a dressier occasion, try this off-the-shoulder PatBo print maxi. $850, shop now

True to the Brand. Faithfull Dress The Brand Bryssa This candy pink dress has a smocked bodice that transitions into a flowing cotton skirt. $189, Buy Now

& other stories. & Other Stories smocked mini dress Opt for a whimsical babydoll look in this periwinkle blue long sleeve mini. $99, shop now

Sea. Sea Esme long dress This flowy, feminine dress has romantic ruffled sleeves and a subtly layered skirt. Pair it with simple leather sandals for a daytime look or dress it up with a minimalist strappy heel. $395, shop now

Anne Taylor. Ann Taylor Scallop Smock Tiered Maxi Dress For a more prepper take on the trend, consider this navy halter top, with a long maxi skirt and scalloped detailing. $179.99, Buy Now

Staud. Dress Staud Landry Love the corset look, but don’t really want to wear a corset? Look no further than this flirty mini from Staud, which has accentuated cups and a smocked bodice, with a soft ruffled hem. $295, shop now

Rio Farm. Farm Rio Yellow Dream Flower Puff Sleeve Maxi Dress This marigold dress has a more maximalist aesthetic, with flower appliqués, puff sleeves and beaded tassels. $280, shop now

Sleeper. Atlanta Sleeper Linen Dress in Roses Sleeper’s dreamy rose print linen dress looks like it would surely be Sleeping Beauty approved. $320, shop now

Gaiety. DRESS Mirth Mykonos This lightweight cotton maxi is the perfect way to beat the heat while staying effortlessly put together. $290, shop now

Reformation. Reformation Inca Dress This romantic floral midi has pretty ruffled cap sleeves and a figure-hugging slit. $248, Buy Now

MagicLinen. Avilla dress in magic linen You’ll live in this classic black dress, with a smocked bodice and bow tie straps. Oh, and there are pockets! buy now

Abercrombie. Abercrombie Puff Sleeve Smocked Bodice Midi Dress $100, shop now

The west side. The Westside Dominique dress This chic and fluid black dress has voluminous long sleeves and a subtle cutout in the back, for a skin effect. $345, shop now

Garden of trees and horses. Baum Und Pferdgarten Admore Floral Print Smocked Organic Cotton Dress This high neck tulip print dress features ruffled sleeves and a modest below the knee hemline. It gives us vibes of ladies having lunch, in the best way. $329, shop now

Eileen West. Eileen West Grace Peri Gingham Day Dress This tiered gingham dress is demure yet seductive. $84, shop now

