The Smith Society reinvents the 1920s American men’s bath





Founder and designer Adam Porter-Smith plays with masculine and feminine design using sexy silhouettes and classic colors Original swimsuit sketches will be released in a series of collectible NFTs available at thesmithsociety.cent.co NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Smith Society, a lifestyle brand reimagining its items for social settings and founded by Adam Porter-Smith, today announced the launch of its flagship swimwear line . Inspired by men’s one-piece swimsuits of the 1920s and reinvented for the 2020s, the new line plays with masculine and feminine design through sexy silhouettes and classic colors. The entire line will be featured at a trunk show at Bellport General in Bellport NY from 3-7 p.m. on August 7, 2022. The swimwear is also available at thesmithsociety.com. Journalists interested in attending or meeting privately for an interview with Adam Porter-Smith can contact [email protected] Alongside the launch, the Smith Society is releasing a series of collectible NFTs available at thesmithsociety.cent.co. The NFTs feature early sketches and design ideas for the collection. On the day of the trunk show, a special NFT will be broadcast via a QR code available exclusively in real life at the event. The NFT isn’t just collectible, it also unlocks access to other vault shows, previews, an upcoming launch party and more. Gender-specific doors in the clothing world have been knocked down over the past four or five years, and a lot of progress has been made with fashion degendering, Porter-Smith said. My design aesthetic grew bolder as I watched gay culture and beyond embrace silhouettes and new ideas around what we wear and the tone it sets in a new and more open world of fashion. The new line includes four inspired pieces: The Smith Society Classic Belted Bather This classic swim brief features an original logo buckle and is available in black, white and navy.

The Smith Society Y Back Tank Reimagined features super soft fabric and can be worn with the Belted Bather for a classic 20s look. Available in black, white and navy.

The Smith Society Racerback Cabana Stripe Thong This sexy second skin is available in black and white, pink and white, and Mediterranean blue and white.

The classic Smith Society X Back Modernized lifeguard style features a supportive belt and functional logo buckle. Available in black, white and navy blue. I find it fascinating that until the 1940s blue was not associated with boys and pink was not associated with girls. Someone came along and made a conscious and very powerful decision to attach colors to genres. I don’t see color as a gender marker, I see it as a way to express our true selves. Wear what makes you, you. Porter-Smith continued. RSVPs for the Trunk Show are not required. Bellport General is located at 138 S. County Rd., Bellport NY, 11713. About the Smith Company

Founded by Adam Porter-Smith, The Smith Society is a lifestyle brand reimagining its items for social environments. Adam and his creative partner Andrew Egan have designed a flagship line of swimwear that reinvents 1920s American swimwear with a new perspective for the 2020s. With sexy silhouettes and classic colors, The Smith Society modernizes fashion timeless by playing with feminine and masculine designs for a new generation. For more information, subscribe @thesmithsociety.cent.co. To purchase the line, visit thesmithsociety.com Photos accompanying this ad are available at

