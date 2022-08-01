Demand for circular fashion is seeing ‘spectacular’ growth







There has been an increase in the number of people looking to switch to eco-friendly shopping styles, coupled with a growth in small sustainable fashion businesses. According to small business insurance provider Simply Business, the number of people searching for sustainable fashion terms compared to last year’s period has increased significantly. Searches for circular fashion increased by 100%, searches for used clothing increased by half (50%) and searches for vintage fashion increased by almost a quarter (22%). Simply Business’s analysis of over 1,600 policies taken out over the past year also shows that the number of sustainable and vintage fashion small businesses has increased by 23% over the past 12 months, with UK small businesses opening the way to providing ethical clothing. Alan Thomas, UK CEO of Simply Business, said: “It is also promising to see in our data that there has been a 23% increase in independent fashion SMEs over the past 12 months. Small businesses are vital to the UK economy. They are the lifeblood of our local communities and collectively contribute trillions of pounds a year in revenue. The rise of sustainable fashion companies is proof of the growth and innovation that the UK’s SME community is capable of, and it has never been more important for us to champion them. Love Island 2022 also helped, according to the insurer. It kicked off on June 6, and within a week the number of people searching for sustainable fashion terms compared to last year’s period increased significantly (614%). A recent US report by online resale platform Thredup showed second-hand is becoming a “global phenomenon” led by North America, with the US second-hand market ahead of more than double by 2026, reaching $82 billion. In 2021, the second-hand market saw record growth in 2021 at 32%. Related companies

