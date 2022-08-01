Pace Center for Girls, Lee will host the 14th Annual Love That Dress! shopping fundraiser on August 24 | News, Sports, Jobs





Pace Center for Girls, Lee will host her popular Love That Dress! fundraising event on Wednesday, August 24 in Estero. Described as the ultimate shopping spree of the year, Love That Dress! features shopping, music, silent auctions and cocktails with all proceeds going to Pace programs and services. The trade event will begin at 6 p.m. on August 24 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton, 10450 Corkscrew Commons Drive in Estero. With tickets on sale starting August 1, admission is $30 before the event and a limited number of VIP passes are available for $150. VIP shoppers will enjoy early access to the boutiques and exclusive access to the VIP Suite level, which includes private dressing rooms, express check-out and complimentary drinks, hors d’oeuvres and desserts. “For 14 years, this shopping extravagant has been the favorite event for women in Southwest Florida to shop, socialize and honor the feminine spirit,” said Jennifer Cellitti, executive director of the Pace Center for Girls, Lee. “As a result, proceeds from Love That Dress! have continued to directly help support our strengths-based, gender-specific programs and guide Pace Girls in reaching their full potential. In August 2021, the fundraiser featured a record-breaking collection of 9,000 high-quality, brand-new and gently used dresses, shoes, handbags and accessories, helping to raise $65,000 to support the Pace Center for Girls in the Lee County. Pace Lee also got 15 Pace girls to join Love That Dress! fun, offering a special shopping spree with opportunities for girls to dress up, shop and honor the feminine spirit. Proceeds from the event provide academic programs and counseling services to girls and young women aged 11-18 who are struggling to overcome risk factors such as poverty, substance abuse, domestic violence, foster care, neglect, grief, incarceration of a family member, mental health, and physical, emotional, or sexual abuse. To purchase tickets, sign up to volunteer, and learn more about Love That Dress! fundraiser, please visit LoveThatDressLeeCounty.com. About Pace Center for Girls, Lee Pace Center for Girls, Lee, envisions a world where all girls and young women are empowered, in a just and equitable society. Founded in 1985, Pace offers free year-round middle and high school tuition, case management, counseling, and life skills development in a safe and supportive environment that recognizes and addresses past trauma and builds on girls’ individual strengths. Dedicated to meeting the social, emotional and educational needs of girls, Pace has a successful and proven program model that has changed the life trajectory of over 40,000 girls and is recognized as a leading advocate for girls in need. in the country. For more information about Pace Center for Girls, Lee, call 239-425-2366 or visit www.pacecenter.org/locations/lee.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lehighacrescitizen.com/2022/08/01/pace-center-for-girls-lee-to-host-14th-annual-love-that-dress-shopping-fundraiser-on-aug-24/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos