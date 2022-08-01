French luxury company Hermès’ revenue up 29% in the first half of FY22





Hermès consolidated sales amounted to 5,475 million euros in the first half of 2022, up 29% at current exchange rates and 23% at constant exchange rates compared to the same period 2021. Current operating income amounted to €2,304 million (42% of sales). Net profit (group share) reached 1,641 million euros (30% of turnover). Second quarter sales reached 2,710 million euros (26% at current exchange rates and 20% at constant exchange rates), with a high level of activity in all businesses. Hermès’ consolidated sales amounted to 5,475 million in the first half of 2022, up 29% at current exchange rates and 23% at constant exchange rates compared to the same period in 2021. Current operating profit amounted to 2,304 million (42% of sales). Net profit (group share) reached 1,641 million (30% of sales). “The very dynamic results over the first six months of the year bear witness to the growth of our 16 businesses and the strong desirability of our objects, designed by craftsmen in a sustainable approach, without compromising on quality. In a context that is still unstable, we are moving forward with confidence, faithful to our role as a responsible company committed to our employees and our partners. Axel Dumas, Executive Chairman of Hermèssaid. In the first half of 2022, all geographic areas posted strong growth, with strong resilience in Asia despite the health context in China. Sales in group stores (23%) benefited from the strengthening of the exclusive omnichannel network and online sales. Wholesale trade activities increased by 25%, resulting in particular from the recovery of travel retail, the company said in a press release. At the end of June 2022, all businesses confirmed their high levels of sales, with remarkable growth in silk, ready-to-wear and accessories, watches and other Hermès businesses underpinning the enormous desirability of the house Hermes. The growth of the Leather Goods-Saddlery division (+12%) is driven by sustained demand and the increase in production capacity, in line with the annual objective. The Rolling Mobility Suitcase (RMS), customizable and the result of exceptional know-how and multiple innovations, received a warm welcome. Five new workshops are planned for the next five years, with the sites of Louviers (Eure) and Sormonne (Ardennes) in 2023 and the site of Riom (Puy-de-Dôme) in 2024. The sites of L’Isle-d Espagnac (Charente) and Loupes (Gironde) are announced for 2025 and 2026. Hermès thus continues to strengthen its local presence in France and to create jobs. The ready-to-wear and accessories division (36%) continued its dynamic growth, thanks to the success of the ready-to-wear, fashion accessories and footwear collections. The fall-winter 2022 women’s show organized in March at the Republican Guard in Paris was a great success, as was the spring-summer 2023 men’s collection unveiled at the Manufacture des Gobelins in June. New creations such as the Rivale micro bracelet, the Olympe single earring or the Enid sandal have met with great success, alongside the house’s iconic creations with the Hapi bracelets, clic H and the Kelly belt. The silk and textile activity (29%) achieved excellent growth, with collections combining diversity of materials, formats and new uses, and supported by the development of production capacities at the PierreBénite site near Lyon. For 2022, the impacts of the health context are still difficult to assess. The highly integrated artisanal model and the balanced distribution network, as well as the creativity of the collections and the loyalty of the customers allow the brand to look to the future with confidence. In the medium term, despite the economic, geopolitical and monetary uncertainties in the world, the group confirms an ambitious objective of growth in turnover at constant exchange rates. Fibre2Fashion (RR) Press Office

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fibre2fashion.com/news/latest-fashion-reports-news/french-luxury-firm-hermes-revenue-up-29-in-h1-fy22-282234-newsdetails.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos