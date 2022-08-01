A construction worker criticizes the shallow pockets of his work pants compared to men

A woman who works in construction has shared her disappointment with the size and depth of the pockets of her work clothes compared to her male counterparts, noting that it is a constant reminder that she works in a predominantly masculine.

TikToker @technicallyatech created the video in response to another user, Morganwho goes by the username @almostcaptainmorgan, who asked women who work in male-dominated fields to share examples of their daily reminders that things aren’t quite right for you.

In a response video, @technicallyatech revealed that his daily reminder is his pockets.

Pockets. These pants I’m wearing right now are made by a brand that makes workwear specifically for women, which is why I was particularly ticked off when I couldn’t even fit my phone properly in my front pocket, and again less bending over with my phone in my pocket,” the construction worker said, pointing to the utility pants, which could only fit his iPhone. Our tools are the same size, our phones are the same size. Why are women’s pockets so much shallower than men’s?

In the caption of the video, which has since been viewed more than 1.3 million times, the construction worker added: Why are our pockets so shallow?!

TikTokers’ criticism of work clothes designed for women has since sparked debate in the comments. Some viewers expressed shock at realizing that the problem with women’s clothing extends to workwear, while others claimed that the lack of pockets on women’s clothing is the result of a marketing tactic that encourages women to buy more handbags.

The pockets don’t even fit work pants? ! one person asked.

Tactic to sell us handbags, another person commented, while someone else said: I think it’s to increase sales of handbags and purses.

According to a viewer, shallow pockets are meant to force you into buying a bag or purse. It’s like an unwritten law in fashion, they added.

The @technicallyatechs video also got a lot of responses from viewers encouraging him to buy men’s workwear instead as a solution to the predicament.

Just buy the men’s pants, one person suggested, while someone else said, That’s why I buy men’s work clothes. I just don’t trust anything marketed as for women.

Buy men’s pants. It’s the best option right now, another person said.

Although, as one viewer noted, wearing men’s work clothes might be a temporary solution to the problem, it doesn’t solve the problem and doesn’t take into account that the pants may not fit as well. .

The fact is, yes, we can wear men’s workwear, but we shouldn’t have to! they wrote.

In a follow-up videothe TikToker further explained why men’s workwear isn’t the answer and even tried on a pair of men’s jumpsuits to prove his point.

Despite adjusting the straps to be as short as possible, the suit did not fit her properly.

Look at how far apart the crotch is. The waist also sits on my stomach, not my waist, she noted in a text caption on the video. However, if she pulls the overalls up, so that the belt is positioned where it should be on her hips, then the overalls’ pant leg length ends up being too short and the suspenders loosen.

She concluded the video by adding: I am not able to do my job well, comfortably and safely. We need proper feminine equipment.

The follow-up video from TikTokers has met with agreement from others who have found themselves in similar situations, with one viewer noting that having to wear men’s clothing makes basic things that much more frustrating because you constantly adapt.

I’m a female plumber and always had this fight, someone else wrote. The lack of female work clothes is so frustrating.

As noted by Vox, complaints about the size or lack of pockets on women’s clothing are nothing new, as the problem has persisted for more than a century. While the absence of women’s pockets is largely due to the French Revolution, which saw fashions change and silhouettes slim down, and, consequently, the introduction of the decorative handbag, the selling point notes that the issue is also political. It limits the amount women could hold throughout history, thus making them dependent on others.