26 underrated fashion stars who deserve all the praise

Hollywood is obsessed with capturing fashion icons on screen. Think about the upcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blond: In the trailer, Ana de Armas transforms into a famous movie star, thanks to her bleached blonde hair and tight dresses. It’s easy to see why Hollywood is so infatuated with stars of this stature. Their iconic fashion looks make it easy for an actor to transform into a character, and the costumes remind us why we all fell in love with them in the first place. But not all celebrities need to be Marilyn or Amy Winehouse to be considered truly stylish. In reality, vogue looks back at some underrated style stars who deserve just as much praise.

What makes such an icon, you ask? It would be someone who has not only cultivated a signature fashion look and stuck to it over the years, but also someone who has never made their outfits stale or overly repetitive in the process. Think singers like Buffy Sainte-Marie, the Oscar-winning Indigenous singer who constantly took to the stage in her flared denim, beaded jewelry and killer motorcycle jackets; Or Lisa Bonet, whose groovy caftans and floral maxi dresses are always in a category of their own.

There have also been more minimalist celebs who have proven that the right outfit can whisper, not scream. Take Courteney Cox: Although Jennifer Anistons, Rachel Green is known as the fashionista of the Friends crew, Cox always struck a polished note off-screen in his cardigan sweaters, boxy suits, and sleek strappy dresses. On the menswear front, Wesley Snipes has also regularly delivered a daring ensemble to the carpet (this year he even pulled off a Bermuda shorts at the Oscars). While these celebrities may not be known as household names when it comes to personal style and trends, they have already earned fashion icon status in our eyes. Their outfits keep getting better year after year and always feel 100% their.

Below, explore the 26 most underrated fashion icons.