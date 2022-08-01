Yolanda Hadid refers to deep loneliness after a nine-month break from social media to reevaluate my life

Yolanda Hadid has been absent from social media for nearly a year, and ending her free time, she took to Instagram yesterday to reveal the reason for her nine-month hiatus.

The 58-year-old mother of model sisters Gigi, 26, and Bella Hadid, 25, said she wanted to “reevaluate my life”.

She shared a photo of herself in a meditative pose on a sandy beach, along with a message that reads, “Nine months of social media detox complete.”

Explaining her break in an accompanying caption, she began, “After the loss of my mother, I really struggled with depression followed by a relapse of lyme….

“Emotional stress and grief strongly affected my immune system.”

His mother, Ans van den Herik, died aged 78, after a long battle with cancer.

Hadid continued, “My phone addiction didn’t help either, it started taking so long to be present in my life.”

“It’s so easy to get lost in other people’s stories while forgetting to live and love your own.”

The mum-of-three, who shares her children, Gigi, Bella and son Anwar with ex-husband Mohamed Hadid, then spoke of the “deep loneliness” caused by the damaging effects of social media.

“Texting is so much easier than picking up the phone and calling someone. we are all guilty [sic]she admits.

“I realized that we were slowly starting to lose the art of communication and it was creating a deep loneliness within us.

“Remember the good old days of pagers and flip phones.

‘A device to call people without the constant pressure to respond to emails, texts and countless hours of scrolling through social media until your eyes hurt and you often remain uninspired [sic].’

She concluded by highlighting how her break from social media helped her reset her life.

“Anyway, this has been a wonderful reset, time to break the habit of picking up my phone 50 times a day.

“Learning to focus on myself, my health journey and being present at this moment in my life.

“Time has slowed down and seems much calmer, more time to sit and read a book, time to reconnect with people, be creative and most importantly time with my family.

“I’m so glad to be back and seeing what you all did too. [sic].’

Daughters Gigi and Bella supported their mother, the former loving the post while Bella commented, “We love you.”

American fashion designer Marc Jacobs wrote: “Welcome back.”

The last time Hadid shared a post on her Instagram feed was on the 25th birthday of her youngest daughter, Bella, on October 9 last year.

At the time, she shared a carousel of sweet mother-daughter pictures and wrote a heartfelt caption that began: “Happy birthday my forever baby girl – I’m so incredibly proud of the resilient young woman you’ve become navigating life with such kindness and grace!!’

She concluded: “Thank you for giving me the greatest gift of motherhood and allowing me to guide you while learning so much about myself…

“Wishing you a happy and healthy next journey around the sun knowing that I am right beside you to love and support you through all of life’s ups and downs!!”

More recently, Yolanda found herself at the center of a controversy surrounding Gigi’s ex-partner Zayn Malik, who shares her one-year-old daughter Khai with the runway regular.

It was claimed that Malik hit Yolanda, but the former One Direction member denied the allegation.

Later, in March this year, Bella revealed that she had her nose done when she was 14, which she later regretted when Yolanda came under fire from legions of media users social.

“I’m just shocked Yolanda and Mohamed let her get her nose done at 14. FOURTEEN,” one person wrote.

Social media aside, Yolanda’s kids are clearly supportive of her, and vice versa.

