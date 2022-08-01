Twitter finds men’s shorts being sold for Rs 15K online absurd, considers it Baburao Ka Kachcha





Comfort comes at a price and we don’t have a more relevant example than a pair of shorts trending on Twitter today to back up our point. Shorts are considered one of the lightest garments in our wardrobe and nothing beats the comfort of slipping into your favorite pair after a long day at work. But what if buying a pair of shorts starts giving you more anxiety than comfort and sends your wallet into my money don’t move, don’t move, it fold mode?

Twitter/Arshad Wahid Well, something similar happened to a guy when he came across shorts, the kind our grandfathers wore as underwear, online and their price sent his wallet into shock. A Twitter user has shared a screenshot of an online store where striped basketball shorts are being sold for a whopping Rs 15 THOUSAND. why these pattapatti 15k pants? pic.twitter.com/RrBSeFqd3I Arshad Wahid (@vettichennaiguy) July 30, 2022 He posted the screenshot of the shorts with the price and tweeted why those 15k pattapatti pants? What followed was a deluge of interesting comments for you to share. While one Twitter user blamed the price on inflation, one girl got WTF and paired the shorts with her ajobas (grandfather in Marathi) underwear. these are my ajobas chaddis wtf Mithila Phadke (@PhadkeTai) July 30, 2022 Another netizen pulled out Pareshs Rawals reference look from Hera Pheri movie and wrote, Baburao ka kaccha for 15k Baburao ka kaccha for 15k… https://t.co/ZjqVs0ZPYc pic.twitter.com/HPg6rWObRl RR (@iThor_11) July 30, 2022 The shorts’ USP on the fashion brand’s website positions itself as eco-friendly and made with matka silk, but that’s not tempting enough for netizens. What kind of eco-responsible is this? Will it dissolve into soil within a week if buried in the ground?

Do weavers get 90% of every sale? An anxious panda (@DailyPassenger_) July 31, 2022 Amazed at the ridiculously overpriced shorts a guy was wearing, I wouldn’t even buy them for 200 rupees. I better sleep naked but God don’t wear that. Another chimed in. Do sane people buy them.? Well no hissing for sure. Indian Twitter users are definitely not buying this.

