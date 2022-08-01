Must Read: Quinta Brunson Is The New Face Of Olay, ‘Love Island’ Still Loves Fast Fashion





These are the stories that are making fashion headlines on Monday. Quinta Brunson is the new face of Olay

Quinta Brunson, the Emmy-nominated star and creator of ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” is the new face of Olay, owned by Procter & Gamble. She appears in her first campaign for the brand, for her Retinol 24+ Peptide Night collection. “It’s an honor to be the new face of such an iconic brand,” Brunson said in a statement to WWD. “When I was growing up, society pushed a standard of beauty that was unattainable. Brands told me I had to change everything to be beautiful. It’s exciting to be part of the latest Olay campaign and help change this story.” {WWD} “Love Island” still loves fast fashion

Despite the choice of resale site eBay to dress the contestants this season and capture the growing popularity of sustainable fashion, fashion company reports that with “Love Island” viewers, fast fashion retailers still rule. Brands such as PrettyLittleThing and I Saw It First took out ad slots during the show’s timeslot, and Boohoo ran a £250 gift card on Twitter during commercial breaks. Shore Capital analyst Eleonora Dani told the publication, “The reality is that the preloveds can’t meet the demand.” {fashion company} The latest “natural” beauty techniques

As customers want “natural” options for their beauty routines more than ever, Jennifer G. Sullivan writes in Seduce as companies look for new ways to improve the effectiveness of plant-based skincare ingredients without involving preservatives. Techniques that are becoming increasingly common among beauty brands include: freeze-drying, fermentation, using vegan alternatives to popular ingredients. Additionally, growing consumer demand for “clean” and “green” products has contributed to stores adopting inbound product guidelines with the same philosophy. {Seduce} Scroll to continue Dior collaborates on the video game Gran Turismo 7

Kim Jones designed Dior Men racing gear and a vintage custom car for the PlayStation-exclusive Gran Turismo 7 video game. The virtual coins will be revealed in-game on August 25. The brand’s signature designs – like the Dior Oblique, CD Diamond and a “Christian Dior Atelier Avenue Montaigne” patch – will be featured in the collection, which includes a running suit, gloves, Diorizon shoes and a helmet. {Fashionista Inbox} Front page photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

