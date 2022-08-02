Attracting customers to new fashion brands is harder than ever

Getting customers to take home bags from new fashion brands is harder than ever. Getty



It used to be that fashion startups were all about fashion. If it looks good on you, the price is right, and you look great, you have a winner. But now, before consumers consider these things, a brand has to grab the attention of the consumer online and that makes the business much more complicated.

Getting noticed online is a matter of values. Consumers want brands that share the same ideas when it comes to sustainability, fair wages and other personal values, which makes getting new customers more expensive, complicated and demanding than ever.

A new study from Syte, a product discovery platform, has data that shows just how much harder it is now.

Nearly half of online fashion consumers use drop-in loading (where they don’t search but type the URL or website name). Since consumers are going directly to a site, no amount of Google ad words or search engine optimization will reach them. Before a brand even starts looking for new customers, almost half of the market is unavailable.

Even if a brand asks a consumer to type in the URL, there’s only a 3% chance a sale will occur. That’s higher than if they came to a brand’s site any other way. If they come from a paid Facebook or Instagram ad, the chances of a purchase are less than 1%.

Over 80% of online fashion consumers shop on a mobile device. Even if a brand entices a consumer to make purchases on its site, the consumer is most likely distracted because they are doing something else while shopping.

Data indicates that fashion consumers on mobile spend nearly 20% less time shopping compared to desktop users. They also consult fewer pages and spend less than on the computer, around 30% less, and they order fewer articles.

With consumers on mobile devices and shopping while distracted, capturing their attention is harder than ever. This means that more messages are needed and the cost of acquiring customers increases more and more.

And it’s not just fashion. The Syte report data for jewelry and home decor contains similar data.

All of these changes in consumer behavior make consumers harder and more expensive to attract and when a brand finally gets them, they spend less.

How was it different before?

Anthony Choe, founder and managing partner of Provenance, an investor in consumer brands such as Dagne Dover, Marine Layer, Knot Standard and MeUndies, explains that the years 2014 to 2021 have been totally different for young brands getting started. Back then, capital was much more available than it is today, and marketing, especially on Facebook, was much cheaper and more efficient. This environment has allowed startups to establish a strong customer base at a reasonable cost.

Now, Facebook no longer has the upper hand, capital is more difficult to access and online marketing is much more complicated. The campaign you run on Facebook is different from the one on Instagram and again different from Tik Tok. The human and financial resources to develop and manage these disparate channels are far greater than previously required.

In those early years, you could build significant businesses just by being online. Today is harder. Having physical stores and being in the wholesale business is now more necessary than ever to raise awareness and reduce the marketing clutter.

Many investors are now wondering if consumer product startups can aspire to become multi-billion dollar companies like Ralph Lauren and others did many years ago. Choe and many other investors I’ve spoken to think they can’t.

They believe the world is more fragmented now and that makes it less likely to become great. Choe thinks a successful consumer brand should now be looking at a revenue target of $250 million, not $2.5 billion.

how they do it

When I see successful brands now, they have these characteristics:

Multi-channel. Gone are the days when being online only made a brand cool and desirable. Brands now have to choose from many channels including wholesale, their own stores, their own website, Amazon

AMZN

or Walmart

WMT

online and subscription markets and each of these channels has many permutations.

A clear voice. Online marketing is full of clutter and getting noticed is expensive. Successful brands now often have a unique way to reach their consumers that allows them to bypass the high cost of online marketing.

Some brands use channels as a strategy to get noticed, such as being in well-known multi-brand department stores or having their own storefront stores in high-traffic locations. Some use influencers. Others use their same message as the outdoor brand Cotopaxi whose fundamental mission is to fight against poverty.

It’s the product, silly. Of course, the product can never be second-rate, it is the basis of any brand.

But after a brand has great products, it’s not true that “if you build it, they’ll come” because first they have to know you’re there.

The numbers should work. In the past, brands could spend more than they earned, but now investors want to make a profit.

Two numbers are critical: gross margin (revenue minus actual product cost plus shipping costs) and customer acquisition costs. Generally, there must be 30 to 40 cents left after deducting these costs and if there are none, it will be difficult to be profitable.

Getting everything else won’t matter if those two numbers don’t work. Investors are now more demanding. If the path to profit is unclear, they are not ready for endless rounds of funding to get there.

What the future holds

In a word, the future is: uncertain. No one knows which social media channel will dominate next and what it will cost for marketing. No one knows what will happen to shipping costs and supply chain issues (although next year looks promising). And no one knows what will happen to the economy and whether we are or are going to enter a recession.

Uncertainty makes people risk averse. Investors are increasingly reluctant to invest and consumers are increasingly reluctant to spend. Marketing costs will likely continue to rise and the importance of having a single voice or channel for consumers will be more important for the foreseeable future.

Some things we know: The era of bloated marketing budgets pumping money into marketing to grow is over. The likelihood of building a multi-billion dollar consumer products company is lower. Consumers will continue to want more than a quality product and they will only buy it if it is convenient, priced right and expresses a value that matches what they believe.

Reader, if you’ve made it this far, I’m sorry to say that the end has no better news than the beginning: it’s harder than ever for new fashion and related businesses to get new customers and it won’t get any easier anytime soon.