Unpaid internships are out of fashion in Washington





The internship for a representative in Congress or the White House is one of the most prestigious entries a student can put on their resume. The problem: you often work for free.

For decades, many students who interned for government officials in Washington did not receive a paycheck, making the opportunity inaccessible for those lacking financial support. Positions are lucrative stepping stones into politics. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, her predecessor Paul Ryan and Vice Speaker Kamala Harris are among dozens of political leaders who began their careers as congressional interns.

Today, compensation for interns in the nation’s capital is changing as part of a broader re-examination of internships in the private and public sectors. Behind the shift is the question of whether internships are too often reserved for those with wealth or connections, with other qualified candidates absent, according to policymakers and wage advocates. This fall, the White House will pay its interns for the first time. The $750 weekly allowance breaks down to about $21.43 per hour for a 35-hour work week. Congress has authorized the money, which will start flowing in September, in the budget bill for fiscal year 2022, a White House official said. While interning at home, Katana Evans lived in the more affordable town of Lexington, Virginia while she attended college.

Photo:



Terra Fondriest for the Wall Street Journal



Congressional interns may also receive a budget authority salary increase, although the amount depends on each office. Prior to 2017, only 10% of congressional interns received paychecks. Since lawmakers allocated funds in 2018 to pay for their interns, nearly every congressional office has had at least one paid intern, according to a payroll data analysis by Pay Our Interns, a non-profit organization fighting for paid interns across all industries. Congress does not officially track the number of unpaid interns working in congressional offices, according to the Committee on House Administration. Katana Evans, 22, worked as a summer press intern at the House of Representatives in 2021. Due to the pandemic, she had the option of relocating to Washington or working remotely. She chose to work out of her sublet in Lexington, Va., where she studied at Washington and Lee University. Her allowance averaged $7.25 an hour, the federal minimum wage, which she lived on through scholarship funds, she said. I would have preferred to move to DC and stay there for the summer and be able to network and attend hearings, but because DC was so expensive, I couldn’t, she said. His journey to the House building would have taken three hours each way. Ms. Evans aspires to a full-time position in politics or research in Washington, but she said most internships or entry-level jobs don’t pay enough to cover the cost of living there. After graduating in May, she returned to her home near Little Rock, Ark., and is looking for a remote role that will save her money for a possible move to Washington. The average stipend paid per congressional internship, which typically lasted six weeks, was about $1,600 in the House and $2,000 in the Senate, according to the Pay Our Interns report, examining congressional intern compensation in 2019. Interns and attorneys say it’s not enough to cover months of rent in Washington plus other expenses. The analysis also found that paid congressional interns were disproportionately white and from private universities. After her internship, Ms. Evans returned to her parents’ home near Little Rock, Ark., to cut expenses as she sought work related to criminal justice and public health. Terra Fondriest for the Wall Street Journal Ms. Evans aspires to work full-time in Washington, but she said most internships or entry-level jobs don’t pay enough to cover the cost of living there. Terra Fondriest for the Wall Street Journal Ms. Evans, along with her partner and sister in Arkansas, is seeking a remote role that will save her money for a possible move to Washington. Terra Fondriest for the Wall Street Journal A mug with Mrs. Evans’ alma mater. Terra Fondriest for the Wall Street Journal Mrs. Evans with her father and sister and their dogs. Congressional interns are supposed to get pay raises following budget approval. Terra Fondriest for the Wall Street Journal Money is a big part of this problem, but money alone cannot necessarily solve the problem, said James Jones, co-author of the report. The people who occupy these roles do not necessarily reflect our diverse national population. Nearly 20% of House members in 2019 were interns or congressional staffers before taking elective office, according to another Pay Our Interns analysis. More than half of recent congressional staffers surveyed started out as interns, many of whom are unpaid according to a separate report by the Washington think tank New America. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS What did you take away from an internship that helped you in your career? Join the conversation below. Morgan Rako, chief operating officer of College to Congress, a nonprofit that connects college students with congressional internships and funds their stay in Washington, said the well-documented path to power proves why it’s essential that these internships be accessible to underrepresented members of the American population. Its staff drafts the laws that are passed and implemented, Ms. Rako said. The staff is really at the heart of the Hill. Samuel Luna, who interned this summer with the House Committee on Homeland Security, received a full-time job offer as a legislative correspondent for Republican Rep. Mayra Flores of Texas.

Photo:



Samuel Luna



College to Congress is funded by donations and pays for housing, transportation, meals, and a professional wardrobe after helping place students and recent graduates on internships. Samuel Luna, a recent graduate of the University of California, Merced, interned this summer at the House Committee on Homeland Security. Originally, he planned to join the Air Force after graduation to accumulate savings for law school before working on the Hill. But less than three weeks into his internship, he received a full-time offer as legislative correspondent for Rep. Mayra Flores (R., Texas). With this opportunity, he no longer feels he needs a law degree to launch a career in government. It completely changed the trajectory of my career,” said Mr. Luna, 21. Natalia Gutierrez interned at the House Republican Conference, which led to two full-time job offers on Capitol Hill.

Photo:



Natalia Gutierrez



For new Senate staffer Natalia Gutierrez, a 24-year-old recent graduate of Florida Atlantic University, an internship at the House Republican Conference this spring led to two full-time job offers on Capitol Hill. Ms. Gutierrez said she could not have taken the internship, which paid $1,000 for four months of work, if College to Congress had not subsidized her housing and flight to Washington. I just knew I wanted to work in the public service, she said. I never imagined setting foot in a place like this. Write to Angela Yang at [email protected]

