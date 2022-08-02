Ben Affleck Honeymoon Style: Nice and Normal





After their surprise wedding in Las Vegas last month (they will soon have a real ceremony with celebrities), Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez enjoyed a long honeymoon in Paris. And amid all the cheers from Provence Ros, PDA and cheeky kips along the Seine (you saw the photos of Affleck asleep on a slow Parisian boat last week), Bennifer also delivered in the fit department. In true Jenny From the Block style, Lopez slipped into an array of dazzling outfits: floor-length dresses and Dolce and Gabbana clutches and Valentino shoulder straps. Ben Affleck, on the other hand, was less about eye-catching designer attire and showed how to dress (or dress, you decide) in nice normal outfits. Whether or not he was courteous about it and allowing Lopez to shine, it was an impeccably simple and easy to pull off honeymoon style lesson. J Lo’s “Love Don’t Cost A Thing and Affleck” certainly isn’t about to embark on a new wardrobe for her. First, Affleck was seen strolling along the Seine with his daughter Violet in a simple navy shirt, under which he wore a white T-shirt, and paired with slate blue chinos and a pair of Golden trainers. Goose. So simple, so nonchalant and incredibly elegant. Next, Affleck was spotted leaving the Hôtel de Crillon on Place de la Concorde, as he headed to dinner with Lopez. The latter dressed in a long, flowery dress, a ton of jewelry, and clutched a crystal-embellished D&G (so J Lo) bag, while the former doubled down on her no-fuss dressing formula and slipped into a simple, sleazy and loose gray double-breasted suit. Tie? Not necessary. A helping hand from us? Totally.

