Kendall Jenner’s Most Memorable Wedding Guest Dresses

Although she is a busy and successful international model, Kendall Jenner always makes time to support her friends and family through their most important milestones.





The star has been spotted at numerous celebrity weddings and, of course, stood by her sisters on their big days. Whether she’s wearing a matching bridesmaid dress or a statement dress of her choice, Kendall never fails to stand out. In fact, one particularly revealing wedding guest dress has prompted critics to call her out for standing out a bit. too a lot though The Kardashians star later said she had the bride’s permission to wear it.





From the bodycon dress she wore to Justin and Hailey Bieber’s nuptials to the gothic glam Dolce & Gabbana ensemble she wore to her sister Kourtney’s Italian affair, here are the wedding guests’ most memorable looks by Kendall Jenner.







Kendall Jenner’s purple bridesmaid dress at Khlo Kardashian and Lamar Odom’s wedding in 2009

JAKE HOLLY/Startraksphoto.com





Khlo Kardashian’s nuptials included Kendall, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, twin sisters Khadijah and Malika Haqq, and actress Lauren London. The group wore a range of purple shades, with Kendall and her sister in strapless lilac mini dresses and silver heels.







Kendall Jenner’s white bridesmaid dress at Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries’ wedding in 2011

Albert Michael/starraksphoto.com





For her wedding to Kris Humphries, Kim went for the ultimate matchy-matchy look. Kendall, who was a bridesmaid with her three sisters, wore a strapless white dress with a mermaid-style skirt.







Kendall Jenner’s two dresses at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding in 2014

Neil P. Mockford/GC Images





Kim and Kanye’s wedding weekend kicked off in Paris with a rehearsal dinner at Versailles. For the luxury affair, Kendall wore a navy blue Vaudeville dress by Australian designer Johanna Johnson.





The following day, the Kardashian-Jenner family and their guests flew to Italy for the couple’s wedding ceremony. The sisters wore matching white dresses (not pictured) which featured a simple silhouette and a plunging neckline, although it is unclear who designed the bridesmaid dresses. Kendall wore her hair down and kept accessories to a minimum.







Kendall Jenner’s bodycon dress at Hailey and Justin Bieber’s wedding in 2019

Kendall Jenner (right) and Dave Grutman’s wife, Isabela.





Hailey and Justin Bieber’s September 2019 wedding was a star affair, and of course, the couple’s close friend Kendall was in attendance. The model wore a figure-hugging black and gold dress and matching handbag, tying the look together with a Y2K-inspired curly hairstyle.







Kendall Jenner’s turquoise bridesmaid dress at Lauren Perez’s wedding ceremony in 2021





The model served as bridesmaid at her close friend Lauren Perez’s wedding in Miami Beach. Along with the rest of the wedding party, which also included Bella Hadid, Kendall wore a custom-made blue satin strapless gown by Bec and Bridge. She walked barefoot down the aisle carrying a small bouquet of flowers.







Kendall Jenner’s cut-out dress at Lauren Perez’s 2021 wedding reception

Lauren Perez Instagram





Kendall’s dress for Perez’s wedding reception, however, caused quite a stir on social media. In a series of post-ceremony Instagram Stories, the model showed off a revealing black Mnot dress with cutouts on the chest and abdomen. As a result, Twitter exploded with criticism saying the outfit was inappropriate for the occasion.





About a month later, Kendall addressed the incident when Perez shared a carousel of instagram photos on New Year’s Eve, calling her wedding “the most beautiful night of 2021”. The bride included a photo of Kendall wearing the cutout gown, prompting one commenter to write, “Inappropriate wedding attire @kendalljenner I’m ashamed for you. #cringe.”





After another user asked, “if the bride herself isn’t having fun, why do you care? Relax.” Perez responded by saying, “Tell them! SHE WAS STUNNING AND I LOVED HER!”





The reality star herself then added, “obvi also asked for your approval in advance. We love a beach wedding.”







Kendall Jenner’s brown dress at Simon Huck’s wedding in 2021

Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram





The model had another viral fashion moment at the wedding of Kardashian-Jenner family friend and PR executive Simon Huck. After the nuptials, Khlo shared a group photo in which everyone wore black except for Kendall, who chose a maroon dress with a dramatic slit and a plunging neckline.







Kendall Jenner’s Goth Number at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s 2022 Pre-Wedding Dinner

NINO/CG images





Ahead of Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding in Italy, Kendall and the rest of the family celebrated with a pre-wedding dinner at Ristorante Punyin in Portofino. The Kardashian-Jenners were decked out in gothic glamor by Dolce & Gabbana, with Kendall wearing a sheer black skirt with a black corset top, peep toe pumps and a choker with a large red cross.







Kendall Jenner’s floral dress for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding ceremony in 2022

TheImageDirect.com





The wedding ceremony took place at L’Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana. Wedding attire was also provided by the luxury fashion house, and there was a light floral theme going on.





Kendall opted for a high neck dress in a blush color with a floral print. The figure-hugging figure was so tight that Kendall struggled to climb the stairs to the room, a moment her sister Kylie captured and shared on her Instagram Story.







Kendall Jenner’s dark green dress at the wedding of Michael Ratner and Lauren Rothberg in 2022

Kendall Jenner/Instagram





818 Tequila founder attended filmmaker’s wedding Michael Ratner and business woman Lauren Rothberg wearing a long dark green Dries Van Nuten dress. She shared some photos of the look on her Instagram Stories and credited celebrity stylist Dani Michelle, writing, “obsessed with my Dries last night @danixmichelle.” The model also styled her hair in a slicked up high bun and accessorized with earrings.