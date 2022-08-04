The new wave of denim – WWD





Denim shorts, 90s skater jeans, inventive shapes and remixes of the Canadian tuxedo are some of the standout styles that have taken the runway denim trend to new heights. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, who are considered fashion oracles in some circles, predict that denim shorts, jeans and a variety of Canadian tuxedos will be must-have items next spring. Prada said the collection “is about clothes that people can actually wear.” Simons echoed that he was also drawn to the “idea of ​​’normal’ clothes” that morphs through “different materializations” and mixing classic clothes into new configurations. There’s nothing more ‘normal’ than a pair of jeans, and their collection pushed that basic take on the norm into a stylish social concept. What’s not to like about the idea of ​​free time? Silvia Venturini Fendi, inspired by the leisure spirit, infused it throughout its spring collection. “We come back to life and regain control of our time. So this is a collection dedicated to that desire for free time, because we’ve all discovered that we love spending it cultivating ourselves and our interests,” Fendi said. Moved by this carefree attitude, the collection offers a high and luxurious take on classic pieces, where denim was the star. Behind the scenes, Fendi said denim is “the fabric that, for me, best represents that feeling of freedom.” Bermuda shorts, ’90s skater cargo pants, Canadian tuxedos and an assortment of accessories were crafted from frayed denim with different washes and distressing techniques, channeling a laid-back vibe, while adding an artisanal touch. One of the kings of runway denim right now, Glenn Martens does double duty as creative director of Diesel, reviving it with a Y2K aesthetic while running his beloved celeb-loved YProject brand. . For the latter, his cerebral approach to denim construction continues to redefine ways of looking at denim clothing, with his signature twist constructions. For her spring collection, the intellectual exploration continued with oversized distressed jeans, ruffled collar denim jackets and playful trompe l’oeil prints. “We really try to invite our customers to enjoy the clothes and the game and play with it,” Martens said backstage. MSGM, JW Anderson and Etudes were some of the brands that also played with inventive denim ideas, such as tie-dye jeans, unisex Canadian tuxedos and utilitarian-inspired denim uniforms. This American classic is once again a hot track item – but it’s anything but classic this time around.

