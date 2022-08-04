Fashion
How the dragon symbol came back into fashion
The dragon craze is about to reach new levels.
Yes, we may be in the year of the tiger, according to the Chinese zodiac, but the dragon symbol has also come back into vogue thanks to pop culture.
HBO Max’s New Original Show Dragon Housedue out August 21 is already selling a ton of merchandise, most recently at Comic-Con in San Diego. Just this weekend, the stars of the show spoke at a panel of filming scenes on a mechanical buck that will represent the dragons.
And within that game of thrones prequel series soft launchthey sell limited editions dragon bomber jackets in a capsule collection on the BM Shop, plus jersey shirts, t-shirts and more. The limited edition bomber jacket features a series of dragons on the back and inside of the jacket, along with the show’s logo and the quote: Dreams didt make us kings, dragons did.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
The show also offers a free AR game (called House of the Dragon: DracARys) which allows fans to raise their own pet dragons, based on the lore of George RR Martin.
The dragon craze will be in full effect next month, no doubt. It’s been a long time. Dragon symbols were a beacon of 1990s style, T-shirts featuring the Mortal Kombat logo, a dragon head, dragon-print dresses, and Hawaiian dragon-patterned shirts.
Now, celebrities are wearing more dragon-inspired symbols in fashion, like dancehall singer Shenseea who recently wore a custom designed dragon top by Nusi Quero on stage, or the dragon tattoos that celebrities have, such as German actress Franka Potente, or British singer Bishop Briggs, who said in an interview that she got a traditional Chinese dragon tattoo for him recall power. I like the idea that dragons have this fire in their bellies but only release it when in danger or protection, she says. I thought it might be a parallel to my life, keeping fire as fuel and putting it to good use.
In fact, one Seoul-based tattoo artist harnessing the dragon hype in pop culture is Yoon Choi, whose the name of the artist is Choi Yunand says that dragon tattoos are a symbol of success and are frequently used in the Japanese style of irezumi tattoos.
Dragon tattoos have always been popular, but with Dragon House will be released soon, I think it will definitely gain popularity, Choi said.
The Chois style of dragons is simple, cute and is inked with an all black gradient style. Some of them are reminiscent of the real dragons we see in Game of thrones. In fact, she’s used to customers coming in asking for the same dragon tattoo that actress Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen’s Mother of Dragons on the show, has on her wrist.
My first dragon tattoo showed me a picture of Emilia Clarkes’ tattoo and said, “I want this kind of dragon tattooed on me, but in your style,” she said.
Clarke’s own tattoo is inspired by the HBO series, and she got it in 2018 by Los Angeles tattoo artist Dr. Woo. There are three dragons flying around her right wrist, and the Chois tattoo style lends itself to this style.
Dragon patterns may look different in the east compared to the west, but they are a highly respected symbol in Asian culture. Korea’s king wore clothes with dragons on them, Choi said.
This is called a Gonryongpo, also known as a dragon robe, and there are brands in South Korea that make sweaters that can be worn every day with the Gonryongpo pattern. Famous actors and actresses who come to South Korea from overseas often receive a dragon pattern on a gift, such as a dragon dress, when they come to South Korea to be invited to a talk show, said Choi.
With the House of Dragons, more and more people are making appointments for dragon tattoos, and I don’t see that stopping anytime soon, she said.
