Here’s how men can still dress well with a free neck





So it looks like a deliberate choice to look at the height and shape of the collar, says Huynh. A higher collar can sit more proudly and will give the impression that wearing a tie is unintentional. To achieve that formal shirt look, even with two buttons undone (three might be too provocative), Huynh uses solid interfacing, which adds stability to shirt collars. A solid interfacing will help you achieve more structure, especially when sitting under a jacket, while a shirt without an interfacing will look more nonchalant and relaxed. Former National Designer Award winner Christian Kimber doesn’t sell ties, but offers simple tips for looking formal without them, starting with an iron. If your collar is ironed properly, people are less likely to think you took your tie off before the event, Kimber says. I love looking at pictures of Barack Obama giving speeches now, and he looks respectful without a tie. Loading We also have a secret button under our short collars, which keeps them in place and prevents them from curling up at the end of the day. These buttons are not visible when the collar is turned down, unlike a button-up Oxford shirt. That would be considered too casual, Kimber says. You can also wear a pocket square. Gone are the days when you had to match your pocket square to your tie. Silk is still considered more formal than cotton. For Kimber, suit jacket lapels can make a subtle difference to eagle-eyed observers. Maybe I’m being too specific, but I prefer a notch lapel over a peak lapel on your jacket if you’re not wearing a tie. It looks better. Stylist Mel Boyle who worked at QG and vogue, suggests that male politicians pay more attention to the fit of their suits. If you’re not wearing a tie, you want the other details to be correct. Ill-fitting suits where the sleeves are too long, the shoulders too wide or too small will attract unwanted attention. Choose your costume fabrics wisely as they fall differently by weight and some may look sloppy and messy. James Bond is the perfect reference point where suits have been tailored to fit and when without a tie you will still look extremely polished. Ties may be out of favor, but Huynh says they can still be used to make a fashion statement, rather than a symbol of following the herd. Politicians need to understand that ties are no longer mandatory but a fashion choice, says Huynh. Get the most out of your health, relationships, fitness and nutrition with our Live Well newsletter. Receive it in your mailbox every Monday.

