Here is the new GRPS dress code





The school board approved a new dress code, deliberately keeping it loose.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. Earlier this summer, Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) announced it was eliminating the one-size-fits-all policy that had been in place for about a decade. The school board just approved a new dress code on August 1. “It’s a big change,” said Mel Atkins II, executive director of community and student affairs at GRPS, “And we’re listening to students.” Atkins said the change was prompted by feedback from students wanting to express themselves more with their clothes. The new guidelines are not very specific. Atkins said it was for a reason. “We want everyone to feel like it’s a learning environment,” Atkins said, “And we know you have a lot of creativity. We want us to want to see that. everyone feels welcome at school.” In a letter sent to parents and students, the GRPS explains that the dress code prohibits attire and personal care that: Endangers or interferes with the health or well-being of scholars; and or Causes disruption or directly interferes with the educational process; and or encourages illegal activities; and or Includes logos promoting drugs, alcohol, tobacco, gangs, racism, sexism or any type of prejudice. He also goes on to say that students should be dressed “appropriately” for school, including no undergarments, mid-skirts or low-cuts. Head coverings are only permitted for religious or medical purposes. Shoes must be worn. “As you buy clothes and things for the start of school,” Atkins said, “You just say is it appropriate for school?” Just use that judgment.” More information on the dress code will be in the student manual on grps.org before school starts. RELATED VIDEO: Grand Rapids Public Schools Need to Hire 300 Staff Before School Year Make it easier to update with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now. Do you have a topical tip? E-mail [email protected]visit our Facebook page Where Twitter. Subscribe to our Youtube channel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wzzm13.com/article/news/education/grps-grand-rapids-public-schools-adopts-new-dress-code/69-ccec33dc-6bf6-4529-b82c-2aeaec6a61b1

