Watch Gang Review | The manual

Hello. My name is John and I have a watch problem.

Look, I’ve always called boys’ watches jewelry. Even in our less binary age, women have plenty of beautiful jewelry, and the more expensive the better. The guys have watches. Most men will invest in one or two and wear them forever. But I like variety and have managed to amass a decent collection that covers just about every sartorial occasion.

When someone told me about watch the gang, I thought they were laughing at me. For a subscription of $150 per month, Watch Gang would send me a mystery watch worth up to $500 per month. (Quarterly or on-demand options are also available.) I was hesitant. Would I end up with a wardrobe of nameless plastic watches with inflated price tags and no recognizable brand names? What the hell? But I tried.

How Watch Gang Works

First of all, I have to mention that Watch Gang has been around since 2016 and has over 2 million members. Thirty thousand actively receive watches from one of subscription models. They must be doing something right. The real genius of the site is that there are multiple ways to shop.

The Watch Gang Subscription Model

As I mentioned, the Black Tier subscription is $150 per month. Watch Gang will send the subscriber a watch worth up to $500 on a monthly, quarterly, or on-demand basis. A more economical $75 option is also available (with watches worth up to $150), as is a Platinum Tier version, at $400 (shipping watches worth up to $1,500 $). Not only do members get high-quality watches at a premium price, but they’re also automatically entered into a contest to win a Rolex every Friday.

I started my membership by filling out a questionnaire that not only asked rudimentary questions about my life and my personal style, but then skewed some kind of right brain by asking me to choose from images that would give insight into my needs in watch material.

The questionnaire really helps us organize for our customers, said founder and CEO Matt Gallagher. We see that one year people prefer to spend more time outdoors, but the next year they go out on dates or concerts, which helps influence what we provide to our members.

My first two Watch Gang watches

I must say that I was impressed with the first two models that arrived at my doorstep. The Aeromat Vol de Nuit White Steel chronograph is inspired by the writer and pilot Antoine de St Exupéry (author of The little Prince) and runs on a Seiko quartz movement.

It’s a sturdy and good-looking watch that looks more expensive than its $275 MSRP. This is the kind of watch I would pair with jeans, a white t-shirt and a leather jacket, which means I’ll probably be wearing it a lot this fall.

The second is a Spinnaker Limited Edition Hass Fumee Black, where Watch Gang nailed me. I love automatic watches, but this one, with its diver styling, stainless steel case and textured brown/black dial, is sure to become one of my favorites. It comes with an attached steel strap and an optional dark taupe NATO fabric strap. What’s great is that none of these brands are the ones I would have necessarily looked for before.

Watch Gangs WatchText.com Model

Another quick entry into the club is to sign up for WatchText. If you’re the guy who likes to get in and out of the store as quickly as possible, WatchText is for you. The program offers limited quantity offers on emerging brands and established names like Rolex and Tag Heuer. Provide your mobile phone number, delivery and payment information. Watch Gang is texting with various watch offers. If you see one you like, tap Instant Pay and you’re done. (Oh, and yes, you still entered that chance to win a free Rolex every month.) I can be very spontaneous, so I decided it would be too dangerous for my wallet.

Brands found on Watch Gang and how the store works

Of course, you can also go to the Watch Gang Store on the site and buy a watch (how boring). Anyone can shop here, but members get exclusive rates. The store offers a variety of brands, styles and prices. Some brands aren’t exactly household names, like new Italian company Out of Order or nearly 150-year-old Swiss manufacturer Armand Nicolet, but Tag Heuer, Versus Versace and Zodiac are also on the menu. Some exclusives are part of a collaboration between Watch Gang and the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The store also offers Grails for Good, a unique fundraising option. For a pre-set donation of $5-$200, you’ll receive 100-2,000 raffle entries for a high-end collectible watch (at one point, the Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch, valued at $6,3000) . Grails has raised $50,000 over two and a half years, with proceeds going to organizations including My Friends Place, Autism Speaks and Wounded Warriors.

clock wheel

If Grails for Good appeals to the gamer in you, you’ll also want to check out Watch Gangs Wheel of Watches. The more you buy, the more credits you earn. Use the credits to add potential watches to the wheel, take a spin and you could win one of your chosen watches, or a Holy Grail from Rolex, Omega, Tag Heuer, etc. There’s nothing like interactive mystery shopping with a little playfulness.

Room for improvement

I have to be honest. So far, there’s been very little identity change. I don’t know if I think the many shopping options on the site are confusing, fun, or just a way to interact with a lot of different guys. Also, as a caveat, Watch Gang has a strict no refund or return policy, which I found a little off-putting. It’s a mystery club, Gallagher said. If you don’t want to take the risk, you don’t have to, but if you do, we basically ask that you live with what you get. If you don’t like it, we have a community of 40,000 people who actively buy, sell and trade with each other.

Final verdict?

Risk it! Between the survey and the expert buying team at Watch Gang, they most likely send out some great watches that you’ll love. You don’t have to do this forever either! Do it for a year to flesh out your watch wardrobe. (Hey… wouldn’t be a gift subscription be a great idea for dad or a best friend who needs to up their clock game?) If you end up with one or two you don’t like, save the packaging and give them away during the holidays, birthdays or grads and dads. season.

