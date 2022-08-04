Couture and culture combine for a sold-out Indigenous fashion show in Darwin





First Nations designers and artists from across the country gathered in Darwin to showcase some of the country’s top Indigenous fashion trends. The Country to Couture Fashion Show took place in Larrakia Country, Darwin as part of the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair. Artistic director Shilo McNamee said 18 designers and artists took part in two sold-out shows. “We’ve had so much interest from all these amazing designers, artists and creatives, so we have two really great shows,” she said. A model featuring a Saltwater Freshwater Arts Alliance design. ( Provided: Dylan Buckee ) A design by Gapuwiyak Culture and Arts in collaboration with Aly De Groot Art. ( Provided: Michael Jalaru Towers ) “Culture is a very important thing” Wendy Hubert, an artist from the Juluwarlu Art Group in Western Australia, designed and modeled clothing for the show. Wendy Hubert and Wimiya Woodley. ( ABC News: Mitchell Abram ) She said it was a nice experience to showcase native culture. “Culture is a very important thing that we share with others. And you have to feel good about sharing your culture,” Ms. Hubert said. “Share and recognize each other, be proud of yourself, be proud of yourself and be responsible.” Wendy’s grandson Wimiya Woodley also took part in the show and it was his first time on the runway as a model. A design by Linda Puna of Mimili Maku Arts, in collaboration with Unreal Fur. ( Provided: Dylan Buckee ) A design by Linda Puna of Mimili Maku Arts, in collaboration with Unreal Fur. ( Provided: Dylan Buckee ) “I feel motivated to show my family’s culture, to be around all these other First Nations people, it’s very stimulating,” he said. “We’ve come a long way as blackfellas and being in this place in the capital of NT is very magical.” A design of Ngali by Denni Francisco, with an adapted textile by Lindsay Malay. ( Provided: Dylan Buckee ) “Carrying Our Stories” Creative Director Shilo McNamee said she was blown away by the response to this year’s Country to Couture events. “Audiences are really excited to come out and support the show, to support the creators and the artists,” she said. “There are quite a few local people involved in the show, we have local talent on stage during our closing performances, so it’s great that people from Darwin can come out and support us.” A model wearing a design by the Juluwarlu Art Group of Western Australia. ( Provided: Dylan Buckee ) A Gantharri design by Bobbi Lockye on the catwalk. ( Provided: Dylan Buckee ) Bobbi Lockyer, a creator who also appeared on the show, said she was encouraged by the response to the event. “It’s so important because it’s a way to tell our stories and show our incredible resilience and talent,” she said. “It’s really amazing to be able to include my culture and my art, as well as the storytelling through the pieces of my creations.” The Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair continues with the National Indigenous Fashion Awards and a public program of events starting on Friday. A brightly colored entrance to the Nagula Jarndu Art Centre. ( Provided: Dylan Buckee )

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-08-03/sellout-crowds-for-indigenous-fashion-show-in-darwin/101296994 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos