Menswear: 7 Best Travel T-Shirts for Men for Style, Comfort and Adventure | fashion trends

Traveling not only helps you break away from the mundane daily routine, but also allows you to relax, unwind and rejuvenate, whether it’s strolling on a beach, hiking in the mountains or exploring a new city, looking good and staying comfortable is important for a smooth travel experience. Apart from making you look good in photos, the clothes should also withstand harsh commutes and different weather conditions and provide resistance against dirt and odors etc.

As T-shirts meet all these requirements well, they are still considered the best travel clothes. Not only do they slip easily into your travel bags, but they are also stylish, comfortable, lightweight, easy to wash, durable and easy to carry. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Anand Singh, Fashion Designer Manager at DaMENSCH suggested these 7 types of T-shirts for men’s seamless travel:

1. Basic Raw Edge Tees – This product is stronger, higher quality and clean and provides a raw look for edgy people. It comes with slub, texture, lycra and a new range of colors. High quality, fade-free colors with high IQ dyes, comfort and best fit completely set them apart in the market. The lycra allows for ease of movement during travel making the experience comfortable.

2. Popcorn Casual Tees – These solid t-shirts are perfect if you are bored of the regular solid t-shirts that are normally available. The premium structure with a structured collar makes it a comfortable fit not only for traveling outdoors but also for parties or luxury lounges. The popcorn texture gives it a really stylish look and the herringbone collar completes the premium look of the product.

3. Versatile Merino Wool Tees – Versatile for different occasions or conditions, this t-shirt made of a blend of merino wool and nylon is very comfortable. It is excellent for regulating your body temperature and also has antimicrobial properties to protect your skin against infections. They are soft to the touch, light, comfortable, very durable, soft and elegant.

4. Quick Dry Tees – Traveling takes a lot of sweat and to make sure you don’t always sweat, you need to choose quick-drying t-shirts that are sweat-wicking and durable. They are also an excellent choice for their portability, softness and comfort. Made of materials such as polyester, cotton, they are suitable for hiking and sports. So if you are someone who loves adventure, a quick-drying tee should be in your travel bag.

5. Easily packable t-shirts – To travel smoothly, carrying an extra load can always be a hassle. To reduce the burden of carrying extra luggage, you can choose t-shirts that are wrinkle-free, travel-friendly, and easily slip into your bags. There are many tees available that can be easily bent and are lightweight and easily resist dirt, heat, and sweat. They’re odor resistant, dry easily, fit well, and best of all, easy to put in your pockets.

6. The Henley – Long or short sleeve henleys not only elevate your style statement but are also perfect for looking great in your travel photos. Breaking away from mundane looks, these are a great choice to stand out. These days there are many options available with different materials like merino wool which is odor resistant, lightweight, soft and comfortable. Keeping a Henley t-shirt in your bag can make you look versatile on the go.

7. Polo shirts – Classic collared polo shirts never go out of style. Made from different materials like nylon, wool, etc., these t-shirts are stylish, travel-friendly, and easy to wear. They can put you at ease and keep you ready for different occasions. They are easy to wash, wick away sweat, fit better and are fashionable. Keeping a polo shirt in your travel bag can help you look good at the airport, at restaurants, at parties and make your trip memorable.

T-shirts are a great choice for traveling and picking the one that best suits your needs and style can do wonders. So be sure to choose the right one to get the most out of your travel experience.