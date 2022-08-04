Fashion
Parents upset with OSD dress code enforcement
By Alyssa Schnugg
news editor
In May 2020, the Oxford School District revised its dress code in hopes of developing a fair and non-discriminatory dress code and simplified the minimum requirements into five key points.
However, on the second day of school this week, social media lit up with furious parents after learning their child had been coded for breaking the dress code.
Some parents complained that some decisions by school authorities seemed arbitrary. Others claimed there didn’t seem to be any consistency in what was considered a violation other than what appeared to be primarily the girls who were raped.
Superintendent Bradley Roberson emailed all parents in the district Wednesday morning with a link to the neighborhood dress code, which states that students should be able to dress for school in a way that expresses their individuality as long as it does not interfere with the learning process and their health and safety or that of other students; and Students must be treated fairly. The dress code should not create disparities or reinforce or increase the marginalization of any individual or group.
The minimum clothing requirements are:
- Clothing should cover from the top of the shoulder and extend to mid-thigh.
- Rips or tears in clothing should be below mid-thigh.
- Sheer or mesh garments should not be worn without garments underneath that meet minimum dress code requirements.
- Tight-fitting clothing must be covered with a garment that meets the minimum requirements of the dress code.
- Shoes must be worn at all times and must be safe for the school environment.
Several parents who emailed Roberson, principals and the Oxford school board said it was not the actual dress code that was at issue, but the manner in which it was applied.
Sixth grade daughter of Tracy Cliburns suffered a dress code violation on Tuesday and Wednesday, although her shorts and skirt on both days were under her fingertips.
Several individual schools also had outdated dress codes posted on their websites until Wednesday afternoon, when they were updated after parents complained.
Several parents reported that their children were wearing athletic shorts or leggings, which are not designated in the policy as being in violation.
An email sent to OHS parents on Tuesday said students could not wear hats, hoodies, head coverings, short shirts with exposed midriffs, short shorts and tennis skirts.
The review did not mention tank tops or specific skirts or short lengths. The district dress code does not mention any particular type of clothing that is not permitted unless it has written words or images that encourage violence, drug use, vulgarity, hate speech, etc. .
Roberson said hoodies are allowed to be worn in school, as are hooded coats in the winter, but the hood cannot be kept on while the student is in school.
For safety reasons, staff members need to be able to quickly identify students, which is why headgear is not allowed, Roberson told Hotty Toddy News on Wednesday.
Roberson said that while some students were called into the office for dress code violations, not all were sent home or made to change.
Teachers may have sought clarification from the administration, but students were not sent home if they met dress code requirements, he said.
Several parents said that when they went to schools to bring new clothes for their children, they saw dozens of girls in one room while others were sent to school hanging rooms if their parents could not go to school.
Another parent said a girl wearing distressed jeans taped the torn areas and sent her back to class. The parents posted photos of their children found in violation on various social media pages showing different lengths and types of skirts and shorts.
A petition has been created on Change.org by OHS Class of 2024 which had garnered over 700 signatures by Wednesday afternoon against the OSD dress code.
Every student should be allowed to wear shorts, skirts, hoodies, etc. We are not asking to wear the tiniest crop tops or the shortest shorts, but we just want to be comfortable during the hot summer months, the petition states.
In response to a fake social media post circulating in June about the district adopting a much stricter dress code policy, the school district emailed parents saying there had been no changes to the dress code or policies apply.
Roberson said he is compiling parents’ emails and comments and will share them with the administration and board.
