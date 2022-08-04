The 10 best shorts for men, from $18 in denim, cargo, formal and more

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you also like them and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you ask someone what they think is the best shorts for men, you’re sure to get a complicated answer. After all, this is arguably an impossible question to answer, given the number of variables that come into play. From length and shape to material and leg opening size, there is safe to say that it all depends on the man who wears them.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best options we’ve found, owned, and tested. As with any garment, especially those in the tights category, finding the right option that complements your shape and physique is key.

Also, for many, especially those who sweat a lotthe lighter the material the better, especially now that summer is in full swing.

To help you decide which option best suits your style and purpose, we’ve divided each pair into 10 categories ranging from “Best Overall Option” to “Best Formal Option”.

With brands like Mack Weldon and Nike and retailers ranging from banana republic at Amazonyou’re sure to find something here that perfectly matches your personal style and budget.

1. Best Overall: Mack Weldon Maverick Tech Chino Shorts$98

Credit: Mack Weldon

$98 at Mack Weldon

It is rare that I am seduced by a garment, but these have met all my expectations and even more.

Mack Weldon is known for his top selling men’s refreshing pajama shortsso I was not surprised to be impressed by his Maverick technical chino shorts. Made with technical fabric, a flexible fit and smart details, these shorts have everything you need for maximum style, comfort and versatility.

What I love most about these shorts, however, is that they are water and stain resistant. So anything that falls on them bounces back immediately. A must buy! Sizes range from 30W to 44W.

2. The most comfortable: Buck Mason Trail Roam Shorts$75

Credit: Buck Mason

$75 at Buck Mason

I’ve been a fan of Buck Mason for years, so when I heard the brand was releasing their new Trail Roam ShortsI knew it would probably be one of the most comfortable pairs I have ever worn and I was right.

An updated version of the Marine Corps shorts from the 1960s, these quick-drying four-way stretch nylon shorts almost the impression that there is nothing. They are not restrictive and are extremely lightmaking them perfect for summer.

What surprised me the most about these shorts is that they are packed with storage, featuring a hidden zippered card compartment on the left side seam and two internal device pockets. They are available in four colors and sizes ranging from XS to XXL.

3. Best casual option: adidas Adicolor Essentials Trace Shorts$40

1 credit

$40 at adidas

Here is a must-have option for any man. There’s a reason why adidas Adicolor Essentials Trace Shorts have been essential for years. They are comfortable, versatile and go with just about anything. Plus, they’re great for running errands, working out, or even lounging around the apartment.

I have them in five colors and can say with certainty that they live up to the hype.

Credit: Amazon

$21.30 – $29.83 on Amazon

The Dockers Men’s Perfect Shorts is a #1 bestseller on Amazon for a reason. With over 24,000 reviews, it’s one of the most popular men’s fashion choices on the entire site.

They come in 10 colors, are 100% cotton and have that loose fit through the seat and thigh that Dockers is known for.

5. The most affordable: adidas PARMA 16 Shorts$18

1 credit

$18 at adidas

If you have less than $20 to spend and need extremely comfortable shorts that will last you for years, the adidas PARMA 16 Shorts are the ones to buy.

These moisture-wicking shorts keep you dry and are also extremely flexible. They are a #1 bestseller at adidas and multiple third-party retailers and sizes range from S to 2XL.

$49.50 at Levi’s

Nobody makes denim like Levi’s, so it’s only fitting that the brand 511 Thin cut 10-11 in. Men’s Shorts be the go-to denim choice on this list.

These cult classic shorts range from size 28 to 44 and are available in four wash options. They’re slim but not skinny, so there’s plenty of room to move around. Plus, they have just the right amount of stretch for mobility.

7. Best Distressed Denim: Levi’s 412 Slim Fit Denim Shorts$69.50

1 credit

$69.50 at Nordstrom

If distressed and ripped denim is more your style, the Levi’s 412 Slim Fit Denim Shorts are obvious. As the 511 Thin cut 10-11 in. Men’s Shorts, these are thin. However, they taper slightly above the knee for a slightly narrower leg opening.

8. Best choice of cargo: Carhartt WIP Aviation Cargo Shorts$133

Credit: ASOS

$133 at ASOS

Cargo shorts have been around for decades and are very unlikely to ever go out of fashion. These timeless Carhartt WIP Aviation Cargo Shorts have a regular straight leg and are made from a lightweight, non-stretch fabric. This neutral color is a classic, so you’re sure to get tons out of it.

9. Best sweat shorts: Nike Straight cotton-blend Tech Fleece shorts with drawstring$75

Credit: Mr. Porter

$75 at Mr. Porter

It may be warmer outside, but fleece shorts are still a year-round staple. The Nike Straight cotton-blend Tech Fleece shorts with drawstring claim that classic silhouette that the sportswear brand has perfected over the years. And it seems to work, because you probably know someone who wears them as a uniform, or you probably already own them yourself.

The subtle Nike logo print is the touch that makes these shoes extra special, not to mention their comfort and versatility. Editor’s note: Snag these while you can, as they sell out every time they’re restocked.

10. Best formal option: Banana Republic Pelle Track Shorts$48.97 – $49.97 (origin $100)

Credit: Banana Republic

$48.97 – $49.97 $100 at Banana Republic

Finally, who said shorts can’t be worn formally? Whether you’re attending a beach wedding or heading out on a summer soiree, this luxe pair Banana Republic Pelle Track Shorts will be your reference. Choose between arctic ice blue or yellow.

The secret to formal rocker shorts is to stay away from skinny or straight cuts, slim leg shorts in earth tones and cool colors offer a sleek and sophisticated look that gives you effortless style. Pair them with a simple white shirt and you’re good to go. sizes range from 28W to 44W.

If you liked this story, Check out Lenovo’s newest and most advanced laptop with 60% off at Amazon for a limited time.

More from In The Know:

The 8 best soundbars you need to turn any room into a movie theater

If you’re hot all night, you need this cooling blanket that feels like ice silk.

Amazon’s Viral 10-in-1 Steam Mop is on sale for $69 right now: “Works better than the Bissell!”

The 5 Most Beautiful Window Air Conditioners That Actually Look Like Home Decor Windmill, July, Midea & More

The post office The 10 best shorts for men, from $18 in denim, cargo, formal and more appeared first on Aware.