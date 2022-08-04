Naomi Watts, 53, wears a printed dress so sheer it shows off her orange swimsuit underneath

Naomi Watts had nothing to hide while vacationing in the Hamptons on Long Island in New York on Wednesday.

The 53-year-old King Kong actress didn’t seem to care that her brown and blue floral-print sundress was so sheer it showed off her orange one-piece swimsuit underneath .

The mother-of-two – she has children Kai and Sasha with her ex Liev Schreiber – smiled as she chatted on her mobile phone while holding a healthy green smoothie.

Watts was the picture of summer chic as she modeled the fun little dress which had a v-neckline and side slits with a rope belt.

The pattern seemed to be inspired by the 1960s with images of flowers and plants.

In the crook of her arm was a woven straw handbag with black handles and fringe. She had her blonde hair down as she modeled oversized black cat eye sunglasses.

The star also wore elegant beige sandals with a gold buckle on her foot.

And she added a touch of glamor with a gold paper clip chain necklace that had three chunky pendants.

She also wore several rings on her finger and a few bracelets as her nails looked natural.

The green smoothie trend always seems to be a winner. They often include cucumber, spinach, yogurt and honey.

Her current boyfriend, stage and film actor Billy Crudup, has not been seen.

Last week, the Aussie actress penned a loving tribute to her son Sasha on his 15th birthday.

‘Happy Birthday darling. Thank you for the special soul that you are,” she wrote on Instagram.

‘Fifteen today!! How did you get there so fast!! HOW? ‘OR’ WHAT?!’

The Ellie Parkerstar concluded: ‘Well you continue to amaze and inspire me. And I can’t wait for all the adventures to come.

Naomi then took to her Instagram Story to share several candid snaps of her child.

“Happy anniversary darling,” she wrote alongside a photo of the smiling couple.

“I love you,” she wrote alongside a photo of her sleeping son with his Yorkshire terriers.

She also shared a photo of herself as a young mum cradling Sasha as a newborn, captioning it: “My baby.”

The Impossible star shares 13-year-old Sasha and Kai with ex Liev Schreiber.

Naomi, 53, and Liev, 54, were together for 11 years until their split in 2016. The couple never married.

In 2019, Naomi opened up about co-parenting with Liev after their split.

“Having a good relationship has always been our endgame, and we’ve put a lot of energy and effort into achieving that,” she told Sunday Times Style magazine.

Naomi and her ex-partner Liev Schreiber share two children, Kai and Sasha. Photographed in New York on May 16, 2016

“It’s not always a cakewalk, as they say in America. But it makes perfect sense that it should be a top priority, because it really matters to kids.

“You can see how there are so many things that can make a child anxious, and knowing that their parents can be in the same room and happily means so much to them.”

Liev is dating model Taylor Neisen, 29, while Naomi is with the actorBilly Crudup, 54 years old.