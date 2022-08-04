The National Indigenous Fashion Awards in Darwin showcase the booming fashion industry

First Nations fashion is much more than clothing.

Key points: The National Indigenous Fashion Awards took place in Darwin last night to recognize First Nations designers in the fast-growing industry

The National Indigenous Fashion Awards took place in Darwin last night to recognize First Nations designers in the fast-growing industry Babbara Women’s Center in Arnhem Land and artist Maningrida Esther Yarllarlla were honored at the awards ceremony

Babbara Women’s Center in Arnhem Land and artist Maningrida Esther Yarllarlla were honored at the awards ceremony Artists and organizers say Indigenous fashion industry creates opportunities for economic development and cultural awareness

According to one of the people behind the National Indigenous Fashion Awards, the growing industry is a gateway to greater recognition of First Nations peoples and culture in general.

“When we come together as Australians to make decisions about things like a [Indigenous] voice in parliament, people will understand better,” said Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair Foundation President Franchesca Cubillo.

“Because they had these conversations with First Nations people, because they bought these textiles or they saw paintings or fashion.

Prices started during the COVID lockdown in 2020. ( Provided: Dylan Buckee ) “All of these important first steps allow First Nations people to take their place in Australia and be valued and appreciated.”

The third annual NIFA which sees Indigenous designers and artists from across the country recognized for their work took place in Darwin last night.

“It is so overwhelming that First Nations people from all parts of Australia are coming to Larrakia country,” said Ms Cubillo, a woman from Larrakia, Bardi, Wardaman and Yanuwa.

She said the awards provide a platform for First Nations artists to showcase their work to a wider audience and provide economic opportunities for Indigenous communities.

“It’s black excellence, it’s incredibly empowering, and the good thing is that there’s also incredible economic return,” Ms. Cubillo said.

“It means our First Nations designers have very clear pathways to engage with what the Australian fashion industry is, it’s a $27 billion industry.

“Our aesthetic is ancient and tens of thousands of years in the making, but just as cutting-edge as we see it gracing the catwalks in Milan, London and across Europe, Asia”

Arnhem Land artists on the cutting edge

Kunibidji artist Esther Yarllarlla won the traditional adornment award for her Mokko (bark skirt) made with traditional weaving and knotting techniques.

Esther Yarllarlla brought other Maningrida artists on stage to receive her award. ( Provided: Dylan Buckee )

Hailing from the Arnhem Land community of Maningrida, her work is part of a cultural practice she learned from her mother and is now passing on to the next generation.

“I was starting from 10, right away,” she said.

“I’m teaching my grandchildren right now. I tell them stories.”

She brought all the artists from Babbara Women’s Center, the arts center where she works, on stage to receive her award.

Babbara Designs was recognized in an exhibition in Paris. ( Provided: Ingrid Johanson )

“I’m happy but I was shaking it was the first time I came [to the awards],” she says.

“I told them ‘we’re going together’.”

Originally established in 1983 as a women’s shelter, the Centre’s textile production arm, Babbara Designs, was also recognized at the awards as one of Australia’s oldest continuously operating Indigenous textile companies keep on going.

The Centre’s artists then presented their creations at an exhibition in Paris.

“We have gained an incredible following through social media and the Babbara Designs side of our business has just provided our artists with incredible opportunities for travel and financial independence,” said Ziian Carey, Deputy Director of the Babbara Women’s Center.

“It gives a platform for our artists to tell their stories, tell their culture.”

Denni Francisco has won the Fashion Designer Award two years in a row. ( Provided: Dylan Buckee )

The industry should grow and become “on par” with Indigenous art

Wiradjuri designer and founder of Melbourne-based fashion company Ngali, Denni Francisco, has won the Fashion Designer Award for her collection designed in collaboration with artist Gija Lindsay Malay.

This is the second year that Ms Francisco has won the award, her victory last year allowing her to benefit from the mentorship of Country Road.

She said there has been a massive “uplift” in First Nations fashion in recent years.

“It’s not that there wasn’t before, but there’s more visibility now,” she said.

“With this visibility comes more inspiration.”

Ms. Cubillo said the future for Indigenous fashion is bright.

“We will see more and more First Nations designs and fashion appearing in more and more window displays at David Jones and Myer and in department stores,” she said.

“First Nations textile design and fashion will be an industry just like Indigenous art.”