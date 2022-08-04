Fashion
The National Indigenous Fashion Awards in Darwin showcase the booming fashion industry
First Nations fashion is much more than clothing.
Key points:
- The National Indigenous Fashion Awards took place in Darwin last night to recognize First Nations designers in the fast-growing industry
- Babbara Women’s Center in Arnhem Land and artist Maningrida Esther Yarllarlla were honored at the awards ceremony
- Artists and organizers say Indigenous fashion industry creates opportunities for economic development and cultural awareness
According to one of the people behind the National Indigenous Fashion Awards, the growing industry is a gateway to greater recognition of First Nations peoples and culture in general.
“When we come together as Australians to make decisions about things like a [Indigenous] voice in parliament, people will understand better,” said Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair Foundation President Franchesca Cubillo.
“Because they had these conversations with First Nations people, because they bought these textiles or they saw paintings or fashion.
The third annual NIFA which sees Indigenous designers and artists from across the country recognized for their work took place in Darwin last night.
“It is so overwhelming that First Nations people from all parts of Australia are coming to Larrakia country,” said Ms Cubillo, a woman from Larrakia, Bardi, Wardaman and Yanuwa.
She said the awards provide a platform for First Nations artists to showcase their work to a wider audience and provide economic opportunities for Indigenous communities.
“It’s black excellence, it’s incredibly empowering, and the good thing is that there’s also incredible economic return,” Ms. Cubillo said.
“It means our First Nations designers have very clear pathways to engage with what the Australian fashion industry is, it’s a $27 billion industry.
“Our aesthetic is ancient and tens of thousands of years in the making, but just as cutting-edge as we see it gracing the catwalks in Milan, London and across Europe, Asia”
Arnhem Land artists on the cutting edge
Kunibidji artist Esther Yarllarlla won the traditional adornment award for her Mokko (bark skirt) made with traditional weaving and knotting techniques.
Hailing from the Arnhem Land community of Maningrida, her work is part of a cultural practice she learned from her mother and is now passing on to the next generation.
“I was starting from 10, right away,” she said.
“I’m teaching my grandchildren right now. I tell them stories.”
She brought all the artists from Babbara Women’s Center, the arts center where she works, on stage to receive her award.
“I’m happy but I was shaking it was the first time I came [to the awards],” she says.
“I told them ‘we’re going together’.”
Originally established in 1983 as a women’s shelter, the Centre’s textile production arm, Babbara Designs, was also recognized at the awards as one of Australia’s oldest continuously operating Indigenous textile companies keep on going.
The Centre’s artists then presented their creations at an exhibition in Paris.
“We have gained an incredible following through social media and the Babbara Designs side of our business has just provided our artists with incredible opportunities for travel and financial independence,” said Ziian Carey, Deputy Director of the Babbara Women’s Center.
“It gives a platform for our artists to tell their stories, tell their culture.”
The industry should grow and become “on par” with Indigenous art
Wiradjuri designer and founder of Melbourne-based fashion company Ngali, Denni Francisco, has won the Fashion Designer Award for her collection designed in collaboration with artist Gija Lindsay Malay.
This is the second year that Ms Francisco has won the award, her victory last year allowing her to benefit from the mentorship of Country Road.
She said there has been a massive “uplift” in First Nations fashion in recent years.
“It’s not that there wasn’t before, but there’s more visibility now,” she said.
“With this visibility comes more inspiration.”
Ms. Cubillo said the future for Indigenous fashion is bright.
“We will see more and more First Nations designs and fashion appearing in more and more window displays at David Jones and Myer and in department stores,” she said.
“First Nations textile design and fashion will be an industry just like Indigenous art.”
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-08-04/national-indigenous-fashion-awards/101300394
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- These are the best Google Pixel 6a deals for 2022 August 4, 2022
- Who sent how much to Imran Khans PTI? There is an Indian-American banker, a cricket company August 4, 2022
- ‘America First’ without Trump? Conservatives plan it August 4, 2022
- Actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi dies aged 68 from cardiac arrest August 4, 2022
- Coral levels in Great Barrier Reef areas reach 36-year highExBulletin August 4, 2022