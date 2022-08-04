Red carpet fashion and beyond





Whether they’re out on the town or getting ready for a big event, stars always provide a healthy dose of style inspiration. Because regardless of whether they’re running home from the gym or walking the red carpet with a stiletto foot, celebrities dress to impress. With stylists on the speed dial, it should come as no surprise that Hollywood’s biggest names are among the first to launch designer collections and accessories.While the red carpets are usually filled with gorgeous Oscar de la Renta gowns, Balenciaga gowns and Miu Miu numbers, it’s important not to discredit the stellar street style of celebrities. A star who never disappoints? Hailey Baldwin. Ambassador Yves Saint Laurent, who works with the designer Karla Welchwas spotted running in California in January 2022 wearing an outfit that looked straight out of a Matrix film. From her black joggers to her crop top to her leather trench coat, the Youtube star has proven that she looks just as cool in casual clothes as she does in couture.From jeans and low-rise sneakers to sexy, sleek and simple black dresses, Baldwin really can’t go wrong in the fashion department. Looking fabulous seems to run in Baldwin’s group of friends, as Kendall Jenner was spotted just as chic the same week. The keeping up with the Kardashians alum, who works with the stylist Daniel Michel, shook off a handful of trends. From her black leather square toe boots to her oversized brown blazer, the Tequila 818 founder looked very stylish. While neutrals will never go out of style, celebrities will bring out a pop of color every once in a while. For example, in January 2022, singer Pussycat Doll Ashley Robert stunned in a hot pink midi dress and matching trench coat. She also upped the ante on her accessory game, pairing the ensemble with the red Bottega Veneta Kelly bag and matching patent leather pumps. To see all of these looks and more of the fabulous fashion stars rock on a regular basis, keep scrolling. Of Tilda Swinton at Larsa Pippenrounded up the best-dressed stars of 2022 ahead.

