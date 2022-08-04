Wedding dress codes, decoded | the new yorker





Weddings are back in full swing! So dust off your wardrobe, brush up on your manners, and get ready for every type of wedding possible with this comprehensive style guide. black tie Mandatory tuxedos for men. Women should wear long cocktail dresses or evening dresses. Church-appropriate brunch attire Ladies’ shoulders must be covered for the ceremony; dresses should fall just above or below the knee. Men must wear jackets and pants. Synagogue-appropriate diving attire Neoprene kippot compulsory for all men. An additional kippot for non-Jewish guests will be provided as a courtesy and will be located next to the snorkel tub. Women should wear modest waterproof shawls. Fins can be any color except white after Labor Day. Silicon Valley Semi-formal Women’s attire should be trendy, but not too trendy, and a little feminine, but not too feminine, and powerful but also not intimidating, but also not weak, but also confident, but also not too confident. Men can wear jeans and t-shirts (cold brew stains OK). Vineyard Polo Showerwear Ladies should wear sundresses and pearls. Men should wear button down collared shirts, pastel shorts and a sense of entitlement. Oregon Trail Dark Chic Men must wear stark, moth-eaten linen tunics with pit stains. Women have to cover their heads with beanies and carry sewing tools, candle wicks and a sense of loss. Whimsical Forest Elven Clothing Men must wear green felt tunics and carry panpipes in their breast pockets. Women must adorn themselves with taste of ivy. The floral crowns of the guests should never exceed the height of the brides, because she is the reigning fairy queen. Insect repellent recommended. Hoedown Barn Clothes Dressed Plaid fabrics and cuts inspired by the Wild West demanded for the ladies. Heeled leather boots required for women and men. cowboy hats to have to be worn throughout the ceremony. Garden Party (with vampires!) Ladies should wear wedge sandals and sundresses with tastefully splattered fake bloodstains on the bodice. Khakis or dress pants with a blood splattered collar shirt required for men. The false incisors of the guests must never exceed the size of the grooms. Cashmere Kinky Cashmere garments with sultry and cheekily placed cutouts are required for all attendees. Cashmere sweaters with cropped arms and lower torso are particularly encouraged. All leg garments must fall above the knee and all torso garments must fall above the navel. Mid-Afternoon Ravewear Light necklaces will be provided at the entrance to the ceremony venue, which will be guarded by bouncersno more than five luminous necklaces per participant, please. Booty shorts and closed shoes recommended. Volcano-Chapel Evening Wear Participants should prepare and dress for extreme heat. Slips acceptable for ladies. Optional shirts for men. Deodorant highly recommended. No polyester. Turquoise Tie Men should wear bolo ties with turquoise studded belts. The ladies should wear oversized turquoise bangles and the weathered look of a woman who moved out West to find herself and paint landscapes or something. Pants Optional Pants optional.

