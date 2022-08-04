Stunning outfits in fashion history: Matt LeBlanc’s Chrome Hearts Sling





Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc. There are some really great celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you’re desperately trying to recreate at home. In ‘Great outfits in fashion history‘, the editors of Fashionista revisit their all-time favorite obscenes. While the women of the beloved sitcom “Friends” are often credited with some of the most memorable clothes of the 1990s (see: Rachel Green’s fashion legacy), there’s one moment that really takes the cake. to be perhaps the coolest: Before Bella Hadid endorsed the Chrome Hearts crop top or artists like Rihanna wore the brand’s signature jewelry, none other than Matt LeBlanc was one of the earliest celebrity supporters of the now legendary fashion company. Fresh off the second season of “Friends,” the cast showed up at the 1996 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. LeBlanc wore a classic black suit, but with a twist: a custom Chrome Hearts scarf — because he wasn’t going to let a broken arm deter him from being the most stylish person on the mat. The centerpiece was made entirely of leather and featured a custom silver and gold cross in the center. LeBlanc also sported a white shirt with silver Chrome Hearts buttons, to top it all off with custom branded sunglasses. Scroll to continue Photo: Vince Bucci/AFP via Getty Images At the time, LeBlanc was telling people the injury was the result of a fight scene gone wrong while filming ‘Friends’ — though 25 years later, we learned on the reunion special on HBO that LeBlanc had dislocated his shoulder on set while jumping into a chair, inspiring the writers to incorporate his injury into the majority of season three. Not only did the injury follow Joey on the show, but Chrome Hearts would also become a staple in his wardrobe for years to come. Shop unique, fashion-forward pieces like LeBlanc’s slingshot in the gallery below: Please note: We occasionally use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making. Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for Fashionista’s daily newsletter.

