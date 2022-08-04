Fashion
Abercrombie’s Biggest Denim Sale of 2022: 30% Off Jeans
Jeans: A wardrobe staple that you can easily dress up or down and a classic piece that will stand the test of time.
The problem? Denim is getting expensive. If you’re looking to battle the consequences of inflation and the price tags of your favorite pairs of jeans, the solution is to seek out the best-selling denim. Luckily, we’ve already done that for you.
Until August 8, Abercrombie & Fitch is offering 30% off all men’s and women’s jeans and 40% off kids’ denim styles, plus 25% off everything else. No code is needed to score big with these savings.
Save big on a pair of fashionable bell bottoms, stock up on a pair of men’s basic straight jeans, or pick up a discounted pair of Flower Power jeans for your little one as they head back to school. ‘school. Abercrombie & Fitch is here to hook you up, no matter what style of denim you’re looking for.
To shop this item by category, scroll down or simply click on the following links below:
women’s jeans
1. Abercrombie & Fitch 90s Super High Rise Straight Jeans$62, original price: $89
These layered jeans would look great with a plain bodysuit and your go-to heels or sandals. Available in several colors.
2. Abercrombie & Fitch Love 90s Curve Low Rise Baggy Jeans$70, original price: $100
Add some grunge to your wardrobe with this pair of ripped, baggy, low-rise, curve-fitting jeans, available in a huge selection of sizes.
3. Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love 90’s Low Rise Straight Jeans$62, original price: $89
For a similar look with a simpler design, consider the Curve Love Low Rise 90s Straight Jeans, available in two stylish shades.
Men’s jeans
1. Abercrombie & Fitch Slim Jeans$62, original price: $89
These slim jeans for men will look great from the office to the bars, and wherever life takes you in between.
2. Abercrombie & Fitch Athletic Skinny Jeans$55, original price: $79
Snag the athletic skinny jeans for men to wear on any occasion; they are offered in more than 15 colors.
3. Abercrombie & Fitch Athletic Slim Jeans$56, original price: $80
For a bolder option, opt for the Athletic Slim Jeans in Black. Dress them up for a date or casual for Sunday night football.
Children’s jeans
1. Girls A&F Kids High Rise Wide Leg Jean$36, original price: $60
Add some flair into your daughter’s wardrobe with this pair of fun and flirty patterned jeans. If that’s not its vibe, the same pair comes in several additional shades.
2. A&F Kids Boy’s Straight Jeans$30, original price: $50
These straight jeans are sure to make a great first impression on her first day back to school this year.
3. A&F Kids Girls’ Mid-Rise Bootcut Jeans$30, original price: $50
Make sure your little girl is up to date with this school year’s trends with this fun pair of bootcut jeans in the color that suits her best.
4. Boys A&F Kids Ripped Skinny Jeans$33, original price: $55
These ripped jeans for boys are a great casual choice that everyone would love for this fall and beyond.
For more content, check out the Shopping section of the New York Post.
