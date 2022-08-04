why your online returns may end up in the landfill and what can be done about it

Fashion has a notorious environmental footprint, accounting for up to ten% of global carbon dioxide production. This situation is exacerbated by a fast-fashion business model that encourages the frequent purchase of low-cost, non-durable items.

Around 30% of online purchases are then returned, many of them to landfill. In 2020, it is estimated 2.6 million tons returns have been eliminated this way in the United States only. The problem has become so notorious that online retailer Boohoo has recently followed a number of major brands in starting to return fees to discourage them.

But what are the reasons for high returns and why are many returned items not resold?

The pandemic has fundamentally changed the way we shop, with the temporary closure of physical stores representing a boon for e-tailers. However, the rise in online retail market share has its roots in long-standing fast fashion marketing practices. The premium on novelty, low prices, and both free shipping and returns encourages customers to shop multiple options knowing they can return items freely (known as put in parentheses).

Buy-it-now, pay-later programs, such as Klarna, which allow customers to order without upfront payment have accelerated online consumption. Research indicates that by offering such payment solutions, retailers will generally see a 68% increase in average order value.

Industry research suggests shopping cart abandonment rates drop by nearly 40% after implementing payment solutions. Discount events such as Black Friday also drive sales, with fashion accounting for approximately a third of all Black Friday spending.

Fast fashion means returns

Despite the allure of low prices and discounts, cheaply made fast fashion items can usually have quality and fit issues, and are therefore synonymous with returns. Impulse spending, driven by discounts, also often leads to regret, again increasing the incidence of returns. The 32% return rate for clothing orders therefore eclipses that of other e-commerce sectors, compared to only 7% in consumer electronics.

For retailers, processing returns is also fraught with uncertainty and complexity. Which items will be returned, and in what condition, is unknown. Often, once used, there is not much you can do to make them desirable to repurchase.

This is particularly true in the case of wardrobe, where a purchased item is worn once before being returned. Retailers not only suffer financial losses from reprocessing, but they also risk losing reputation if worn or damaged items are returned to circulation.

ASOS previously said it would crack down on the wardrobe by closing fraudulent returns accounts. However, the threat of a bad review often leaves the retailer with small option but to be reimbursed.

Many retailers instead resell that revenue to liquidators, who turn obsolete goods into quick cash. A quick look at eBay reveals dozens of pallets of Amazon customer returns available to the highest bidder.

The Challenges Facing Retailers

The cost of processing returns and their increased volume is a challenge for retailers. The substantial reprocessing costs involved in product returns mean that for fast fashion items they often exceed potential resale revenue. The relatively expensive remuneration of domestic workers as part of labour-intensive reprocessing of returns is widely believed to be responsible for this.

Getting rid of returns is therefore often the most profitable decision. An ITV investigation in Amazon’s Dunfermline warehouse claimed the online retailer is disposing of tens of thousands of returned consumer goods every week. Amazon said none of its items went to landfill, but instead were donated, recycled or incinerated for energy recovery.

The fashion industry collectively produces more than 92 million tons of textile waste per year. In the US only, clothes are coming back create more annual carbon dioxide emissions from 3 million cars.

Carbon dioxide is initially emitted during the collection of returns, before increasing as returns are either incinerated or deposited in landfill. Due to the prevalence of synthetic fibers in fast fashion, returns may take up to 100 years decompose completely, emitting carbon dioxide and methane in the process, as well as leaching harmful substances into the surrounding soil.

How are retailers tackling returns?

While the environmental implications of product returns are clear, fashion retailers also have a financial incentive to tackle the problem of costly returns management.

Due to the complexity of reprocessing, fashion retailers are increasingly outsourcing responsibility to specialist companies, such as ReBound Returns, who work with retailers to make the returns process more sustainable.

ReBound encourages retailers to donate returned consumer goods to charity through their ReBound Regift facility. This has so far facilitated charitable donations worth 190 million. ASOS States that 97% of their returns are now resold and no items are sent to landfill.

As Boohoos’ recent decision shows, several online retailers have tried to pass the cost of returns on to customers. Although the reasoning is mainly financial, the impact of similar policies on improving customers’ environmental awareness is well known. Since 2015, the use of plastic bags has dropped 97% in major supermarkets in England, following the introduction of a small surcharge.

Despite calls for greater sustainability within the fashion industry, fast fashion continues to thrive. If marketing practices that encourage waste and fuel emissions persist, the fashion industry will retain its undesirable reputation as a significant contributor to climate change. Retailers need to reconsider the unintended effects of the leniency afforded by their return policies, balancing the need for customer loyalty with environmental awareness.