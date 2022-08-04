Eva Longoria impresses in a long white dress on vacation: photo





Pretty in white! Eva Longoria shared a gorgeous and breezy summer look while on vacation. The Desperate Housewives alum, 47, showed off a delicate white maxi dress by Instagram Tuesday, August 2. The lightweight dress, which hugged her torso perfectly, featured a V-neck and a cut-out back. To complete the look, Longoria wore gold strappy sandals and accessorized with gold hoop earrings. She also wore a beige shoulder strap and a Spanish fan, giving the ensemble a comfortable yet couture finish. Praising her style, the actresses America Ferrara, lauren sanchez and Angelique Cabral as well as singer Lola Ponce all commented on its publication. Gorgeous, Ferrera, 38, wrote, while the other women left heart emojis. It’s not the only long white dress the actress has worn in recent weeks. Last month she wore a sequin dress at the 10th annual global gift gala. The dazzling number, designed by Toni Matievski, beautifully draped over Longoria’s body. One shoulder was wrapped in a shimmering strap and the other was bare, giving the outfit an asymmetrical look. The sweetheart neckline then folded into a miniskirt and the thin layer of sequins fell to the floor. On her feet, Longoria sported silver heels. The At the sea The style of the stars can be described as sexy, yet timeless. Longoria always looks radiant in strappy dresses, cut-out pieces and backless designs on and off the red carpet. In 2016, Longoria added designer to her resume by launching a collection with The Limited, a project that was long overdue for the star. I’ve been sewing since I was seven, so I’ve been sewing dresses for a long time, I’ve been sewing Halloween costumes, I’ve been sewing everything. So I was obsessed with building clothes and really how to dress a woman comfortably, cheaply, [and] fashionable, she said BNC News in September 2017. Longoria also told the outlet that her target audience for the drop is the everyday working woman. The woman who does everything. Whether it’s your life as a mother, your professional life or whatever you do, I want you to feel good doing it and look good doing it, she explained. After presenting her fashion line at New York Fashion Week in 2017, she shared with BNC News this [the seven-year-old inside of me] was so overwhelmed, I was shaking, I was crying, it was a dream I didn’t even know I had. The line had two solid years before ending its era. Hear Hollywood’s top stars share their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential



