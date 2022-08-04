Meghan Markle’s year in fashion as she celebrates her 41st birthday

Meghan Markle is well known for her keen sense of personal style and taste for bold simplistic fashions.

Throughout her time in the UK, Meghan took immense pride in maintaining control of her public image by not using the services of a professional stylist and allowing her outfits to become a true expression of her sense of self.

Over the past year, the Duchess has flaunted a number of spectacular fashion choices that have evolved over time from becoming a working member of the Royal Family to today becoming a more signature style. refined.

Here, as Meghan turns 41, Newsweek takes a look at a collection of Meghan’s most important fashion looks from the past year.

September 23, 2021 – One World Observatory

Meghan’s first major public appearance after her 40th birthday in 2020 was to embark on a visit to New York with Prince Harry, the centerpiece of which was a speech the couple gave at the Global Vaccine Equality event. Citizen Live in Central Park.

For one of her first visits to New York with Harry, Meghan wore a navy ensemble that included an Armani longline wool coat, a turtleneck blouse said to have been made by the Olsen twins’ fashion label The Row, and a pair of bootcut pants.

To accessorize the look, Meghan paired high-end jewelry in the form of her Cartier wedding earrings and gold Cartier watch, as well as a diamond ring.

September 24, 2021—Harlem

On day two of the visit to New York, Meghan wore a layered set of burgundy cashmere pieces by Loro Piana for a book-reading event at a school in Harlem.

The Duchess wore an oversized jacket with patch pockets and contrasting orange lining over a solid color turtleneck in a matching hue, while bootcut trousers were also teamed with the outfit.

To accessorize this ensemble, Meghan wore a pair of burgundy suede high heels, a beige belt and tortoiseshell sunglasses.

September 25, 2021—Global Citizen Live

For the Global Citizen Live event, Meghan chose a dress style that she has become closely associated with: the mini dress.

The white Valentino dress with a cropped hem, high neck and floral embellishments made her easily visible to the crowd as she stood with Harry on the big stage in Central Park.

To and from the scene, the Duchess wore a long black double-breasted coat believed to be by Christian Dior and she carried a personalized black Lady Dior handbag, named after her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

November 10, 2021 — Tribute to Freedom

After their visit to New York in September, Harry and Meghan returned to the city in November to attend the Tribute to Freedom gala held at the Intrepid Museum, where Harry presented the Intrepid Valor award to military and veterans living with the invisible wounds of war.

The awards were held Nov. 10, the day before Veterans Day in the United States and Memorial Day in Europe. Meghan paid homage to this by wearing a dark red evening dress to the ceremony in the same shade as the poppy which she also wore as a traditional symbol of remembrance.

The dress with thin straps and a voluminous outer skirt was designed by Wes Gordon for Carolina Herrera as part of the designers’ Pre-Fall 2022 collection.

Meghan teamed the dress with red satin Giuseppi Zannoti heels with a jeweled buckle and simple diamond jewelry from her own collection, including Princess Diana’s diamond tennis bracelet.

February 26, 2022—NAACP Awards

Meghan paid a subtle tribute to Princess Diana when she accepted the President’s Award at the NAACP Image Awards in February 2022.

Meghan opted for an elegant bespoke evening dress by designer Christopher John Rogers, a designer of outfits worn by Michelle Obama and Adele.

The asymmetrical blue chiffon dress was reminiscent of a dress worn by Princess Diana during a visit to Thailand in 1988.

April 15, 2022 — First day of the Invictus Games

For her first public engagement in 2022, Meghan attended the opening events of the Invictus Games held in The Hague, Netherlands, with Prince Harry.

For her first outfit of the trip, Meghan wore an all-white double-breasted trouser suit by Valentino with a matching bag and layered gold jewelry.

The ensemble was designed in the typically casual style that Meghan has perfected over the past four years, not surprisingly tailored but flowing and worn with her hair loose over her shoulders.

April 16, 2022—Invictus Games Opening Ceremony

The outfit Meghan chose to wear to the Invictus Games opening ceremony was layered with symbolism and close family associations.

The ensemble consisted of a pair of black bootcut pants with an open-necked white Khaite bodysuit, with interlocking cross bodice pleats down the center front.

The bodice bears a strong resemblance to a dress worn by Princess Diana that sold at her most famous dresses auction in 1997 and in which she posed for Mario Testino in the months before her death.

April 17, 2022—Invictus Games Foundation Event

The Duchess opted for another signature mini dress to wear to a reception in honor of the Invictus Games Foundation during the final days of her visit to the Netherlands.

Also from Valentino, this dress featured laser cutouts in a delicate arrangement and was paired with chocolate brown suede heels by Gianvito Rossi and a matching handbag by Khaite.

June 3, 2022 — Platinum Jubilee

Perhaps Meghan’s most anticipated public appearance over the past year has been her attendance at the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in honor of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. .

The event marked the first public engagement Harry and Meghan would undertake together in Britain since stepping down as senior royals in 2020 and airing their interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

For the special occasion, during which many eyes turned to Harry and Meghan, the Duchess stood out in a striking pale ensemble made by Christian Dior in Paris.

The outfit consisted of a matching down coat dress cut along the lines of a traditional English trench coat with a high collar and a vented back. The look was accessorized with a pair of buff white leather gloves, matching heels and a sculpted 1980s-style hat framing the Duchess’s face.

July 18, 2022—United Nations

For her final public appearance, Meghan accompanied Harry to the United Nations in New York where he delivered a keynote speech in honor of Nelson Mandela International Day.

For the occasion, Meghan wore an all-black ensemble made by the designers of her wedding dress, the house of Givenchy in Paris.

The maxi skirt with patch pockets was teamed with a soft jersey blouse and was accessorized with an oversized oxblood handbag by British luxury leather goods designer Mulberry.