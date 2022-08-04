Connect with us

Fashion

Meghan Markle’s year in fashion as she celebrates her 41st birthday

Published

38 seconds ago

on

By

 


Meghan Markle is well known for her keen sense of personal style and taste for bold simplistic fashions.

Throughout her time in the UK, Meghan took immense pride in maintaining control of her public image by not using the services of a professional stylist and allowing her outfits to become a true expression of her sense of self.

Over the past year, the Duchess has flaunted a number of spectacular fashion choices that have evolved over time from becoming a working member of the Royal Family to today becoming a more signature style. refined.

Here, as Meghan turns 41, Newsweek takes a look at a collection of Meghan’s most important fashion looks from the past year.

Meghan Markle's fashion year
Meghan Markle has had a stellar year in fashion, from a vaccine equality concert to Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Meghan pictured at the Salute to Freedom gala (L) on November 10, 2021. And at the Global Citizen Live Event, (R) on September 25, 2021. (inset) At the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, June 3, 2022.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen/Toby Melville/WPA Pool/Getty Images

September 23, 2021 – One World Observatory

Meghan’s first major public appearance after her 40th birthday in 2020 was to embark on a visit to New York with Prince Harry, the centerpiece of which was a speech the couple gave at the Global Vaccine Equality event. Citizen Live in Central Park.

For one of her first visits to New York with Harry, Meghan wore a navy ensemble that included an Armani longline wool coat, a turtleneck blouse said to have been made by the Olsen twins’ fashion label The Row, and a pair of bootcut pants.

To accessorize the look, Meghan paired high-end jewelry in the form of her Cartier wedding earrings and gold Cartier watch, as well as a diamond ring.

Meghan Markle One Global Observatory
Meghan Markle wore an all-navy ensemble to see One World Observatory with Prince Harry in New York on September 23, 2021.
Gotham/FilmMagic/Taylor Hill/WireImage

September 24, 2021—Harlem

On day two of the visit to New York, Meghan wore a layered set of burgundy cashmere pieces by Loro Piana for a book-reading event at a school in Harlem.

The Duchess wore an oversized jacket with patch pockets and contrasting orange lining over a solid color turtleneck in a matching hue, while bootcut trousers were also teamed with the outfit.

To accessorize this ensemble, Meghan wore a pair of burgundy suede high heels, a beige belt and tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Meghan Markle's visit to Harlem in New York
Meghan Markle wore an all-burgundy layered ensemble for a visit to Harlem as part of a longer stay in New York with Prince Harry on September 24, 2021.
Gotham/GC Pictures

September 25, 2021—Global Citizen Live

For the Global Citizen Live event, Meghan chose a dress style that she has become closely associated with: the mini dress.

The white Valentino dress with a cropped hem, high neck and floral embellishments made her easily visible to the crowd as she stood with Harry on the big stage in Central Park.

To and from the scene, the Duchess wore a long black double-breasted coat believed to be by Christian Dior and she carried a personalized black Lady Dior handbag, named after her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Meghan Markle Global Citizen Live Mini Dress
Meghan Markle wore a Valentino mini dress for an appearance at the Global Citizen Live concert in Central Park with Prince Harry on September 25, 2022.
NDZ/Star Max/GC Images/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen

November 10, 2021 — Tribute to Freedom

After their visit to New York in September, Harry and Meghan returned to the city in November to attend the Tribute to Freedom gala held at the Intrepid Museum, where Harry presented the Intrepid Valor award to military and veterans living with the invisible wounds of war.

The awards were held Nov. 10, the day before Veterans Day in the United States and Memorial Day in Europe. Meghan paid homage to this by wearing a dark red evening dress to the ceremony in the same shade as the poppy which she also wore as a traditional symbol of remembrance.

The dress with thin straps and a voluminous outer skirt was designed by Wes Gordon for Carolina Herrera as part of the designers’ Pre-Fall 2022 collection.

Meghan teamed the dress with red satin Giuseppi Zannoti heels with a jeweled buckle and simple diamond jewelry from her own collection, including Princess Diana’s diamond tennis bracelet.

Meghan Markle's Tribute to Freedom Gala
Meghan Markle wore a red Caroline Herrera evening dress for the Salute to Freedom gala on November 10, 2021.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

February 26, 2022—NAACP Awards

Meghan paid a subtle tribute to Princess Diana when she accepted the President’s Award at the NAACP Image Awards in February 2022.

Meghan opted for an elegant bespoke evening dress by designer Christopher John Rogers, a designer of outfits worn by Michelle Obama and Adele.

The asymmetrical blue chiffon dress was reminiscent of a dress worn by Princess Diana during a visit to Thailand in 1988.

Meghan Markle's NAACP Awards Dress
Meghan Markle wore a creation by Christopher John Rogers to accept the President’s Award at the NAACP Image Awards on February 26, 2022.
Earl Gibson III/NAACP

April 15, 2022 — First day of the Invictus Games

For her first public engagement in 2022, Meghan attended the opening events of the Invictus Games held in The Hague, Netherlands, with Prince Harry.

For her first outfit of the trip, Meghan wore an all-white double-breasted trouser suit by Valentino with a matching bag and layered gold jewelry.

The ensemble was designed in the typically casual style that Meghan has perfected over the past four years, not surprisingly tailored but flowing and worn with her hair loose over her shoulders.

Meghan Markle Valentino Suit
Meghan Markle wore a white Valentino suit on the first day of her visit to the 2022 Invictus Games on April 15, 2022.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

April 16, 2022—Invictus Games Opening Ceremony

The outfit Meghan chose to wear to the Invictus Games opening ceremony was layered with symbolism and close family associations.

The ensemble consisted of a pair of black bootcut pants with an open-necked white Khaite bodysuit, with interlocking cross bodice pleats down the center front.

The bodice bears a strong resemblance to a dress worn by Princess Diana that sold at her most famous dresses auction in 1997 and in which she posed for Mario Testino in the months before her death.

Meghan Markle's Invictus Games Opening Ceremony
Meghan Markle wore a white pleated crossover bodysuit for the Invictus Games opening ceremony by designer Khaite which was reminiscent of a design worn by Princess Diana shortly before her death. Meghan (L) 16 April 2022. Princess Diana (R) shown in a photograph by Mario Testino hanging in an exhibition at Kensington Palace, November 2005.
Max Momby/Indigo/Getty Images/MJ Kim/Getty Images

April 17, 2022—Invictus Games Foundation Event

The Duchess opted for another signature mini dress to wear to a reception in honor of the Invictus Games Foundation during the final days of her visit to the Netherlands.

Also from Valentino, this dress featured laser cutouts in a delicate arrangement and was paired with chocolate brown suede heels by Gianvito Rossi and a matching handbag by Khaite.

Meghan Markle Invictus Games Event
Meghan Markle wore a Valentino mini dress at an Invictus Games Foundation event on April 16, 2022.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

June 3, 2022 — Platinum Jubilee

Perhaps Meghan’s most anticipated public appearance over the past year has been her attendance at the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in honor of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. .

The event marked the first public engagement Harry and Meghan would undertake together in Britain since stepping down as senior royals in 2020 and airing their interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

For the special occasion, during which many eyes turned to Harry and Meghan, the Duchess stood out in a striking pale ensemble made by Christian Dior in Paris.

The outfit consisted of a matching down coat dress cut along the lines of a traditional English trench coat with a high collar and a vented back. The look was accessorized with a pair of buff white leather gloves, matching heels and a sculpted 1980s-style hat framing the Duchess’s face.

Meghan Markle Platinum Jubilee Christian Dior
Meghan Markle wore a pale-coloured Christian Dior ensemble to the National Service of Thanksgiving held in honor of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee at St. Paul’s Cathedral on June 3, 2022.
Toby Melville/WPA Pool/Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage

July 18, 2022—United Nations

For her final public appearance, Meghan accompanied Harry to the United Nations in New York where he delivered a keynote speech in honor of Nelson Mandela International Day.

For the occasion, Meghan wore an all-black ensemble made by the designers of her wedding dress, the house of Givenchy in Paris.

The maxi skirt with patch pockets was teamed with a soft jersey blouse and was accessorized with an oversized oxblood handbag by British luxury leather goods designer Mulberry.

Meghan Markle UN wardrobe 2022
Meghan Markle wore an all-black ensemble made by Givenchy for her appearance at the United Nations where Prince Harry was giving a keynote address on Nelson Mandela International Day, July 18, 2022.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

For more royal news and commentary, check out Newsweek’s The Royal Report podcast:

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.newsweek.com/meghan-markle-year-fashion-birthday-1729601

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: