Jennifer Lawrence proved that black and brown actually go well together





When I wear brown, I look like the poo emoji. But Jennifer Lawrence, who has been spotted galloping around Manhattan all summer long in inspiring warm-weather outfits, managed to make the all-brown ensemble incredibly chic. Strutting around New York on Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Oscar-winning actor wore a mocha-hued knit maxi dress. The ’90s-inspired piece has a scoop neckline and a fitted bodice with a perfectly airy skirt for a hot summer day (it was a lovely, humid 88 degrees in New York yesterday). Lawrence paired the dress with accessories in various coordinating shades of brown, her strappy flat sandals are a warm caramel, and her black bag has cognac-colored straps. She wore a pair of brown tortoiseshell sunglasses with rectangle-shaped frames to keep the ’90s theme consistent, and added a layered necklace. She and wore her long blonde hair down and in a side part and added a bright, summery lip. The biggest takeaway from her neutral-on-neutral look? black and brown do go together, and my mom can’t tell me (or J.Law) otherwise. Check out J.Law’s all-brown summer look here: Jennifer Lawrence in New York on August 2, 2022 MEGA J.Law wasn’t walking around New York alone in this outfit. She was accompanied by visionary French director Leos Carax, who directed the 2021 films Anette. You know, the musical with the baby puppet and the Adam Driver oral sex scene? No matter what they discussed, we look forward to what J.Law does next.

