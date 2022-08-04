3D printed fashion: the best designs

Fashion brings together several industries, whether it is clothing, cosmetics or luxury. All kinds of products are created to embellish and affirm a style, a look, a way of being. In the world of fashion, you have to know how to stand out and present ever more original and innovative creations. For this reason, many brands and designers are now turning to 3D technologies, which is understandable given the number of new options technologies present for expressing creative freedom while allowing for mass customization and cost reduction. the environmental impact. The textile industry, as you have probably heard, is known to have a negative impact on our planet. 3D printing, however, presents an opportunity to mitigate these effects, using only the material needed and producing on demand. What applications of 3D printing are available today in the fashion industry? From haute couture dresses to handbags, an overview of a few initiatives, listed in alphabetical order.

NFT Collection by Danit Peleg

Danit Peleg is the first designer in the world to create a collection entirely using desktop 3D printers. The structure of his creations is inspired by the mixture of traditional textile properties with new technologies, which is how this lace-like texture was created. According to the designer, 3D printing allows digital fashion to become physical, reducing the limits of creativity. The garments are printed layer by layer with flexible filament using a desktop 3D printer to create a three-dimensional structure that conforms to the shape of the body. Danit Peleg thinks that in the near future we will have more wearable materials to choose from that are made by additive manufacturing.

Iris van Herpen

Dutch designer Iris van Herpen was one of the first to use 3D printing in the fashion industry. She has already managed to wow everyone at this year’s Met Gala with her extraordinary 3D printed designs which have been worn by Teyana Taylor, Winnie Harlow and Fredrik Robertsson. During this year’s Fashion Week in Paris, she also unveiled a 3D-printed haute couture dress that was developed in collaboration between the designer and Belgian ice cream brand Magnum. The dress was made entirely from a vegan organic material based on cocoa bean shells. Iris van Herpen’s work is at the crossroads of fashion, design, technology and science. In her designs, she combines nature, fashion and technology by using unconventional materials and technologies and combining them with traditional sewing techniques.

Dior Gallery

Additive manufacturing has also found its place in the field of haute couture, as shown by the example of the fashion pieces reproduced at the Dior Gallery in Paris. Displayed at the Dior Boutique located in the famous Avenue Montaigne, interested visitors can find several hundred 3D printed replicas of old Dior clothes, handbags or even shoes. The manufacturing process took place thanks to the collaboration between the ALIGHIERI agency and LA FERME 3D. Together they invested over 100,000 hours of printing and 10,000 hours of post-processing in reproducing the fashion elements. The printing was carried out by more than 30 3D printers, which were put to work for a total of six months, day and night, to complete Dior’s iconic project. The material used for production is entirely biobased.

Kornit Digital and its 3D printed knitwear

The high consumption of fast fashion by society was the turning point for Ronen Samuel, CEO of Kornit Digital, a sustainable fashion brand that uses additive manufacturing to produce knitwear. For sustainable and waste-reducing fashion, Ronen uses direct-to-yarn printing, which prints directly onto all types of textiles. In this case, the company uses MAX technology, which applies the ink layer by layer. The result is a garment that looks like it was traditionally knitted. Ronen Samuel’s creations have already been presented at the Tel Aviv fashion show.

A 3D printed skeleton mask for haute couture

A great example of how 3D printing can be used to create a one-of-a-kind piece that can even give an outfit the missing touch that ultimately completes it is this skeletal mask created by designer Kevin Freitas Conlin. The exotic-looking accessory, worn by drag queen Aquaria on the tenth season of popular Ru Pauls Drag Race show, helped her win the show’s finale. The mask’s bone-like structure, which was customized for Aquarias’ face, was reportedly 3D printed in laser-sintered nylon by US-based company Shapeways. It was the first time 3D printing technologies were used in the show, and it inspired the designers of subsequent seasons of Ru Pauls Drag Race to experiment with it as well and create other unique pieces, such as the fashionable exoskeleton worn by contestant Awhora during the season. 12.

Julia Daviy’s 3D printed skirt

Julia Daviy started creating 3D printed fashion in 2017 and has since released a variety of stunning 3D printed clothing collections. With a particular focus on sustainability, the California-based fashion designer, who has quickly become a pioneer in sustainable 3D printed fashion, has designed and produced numerous examples of fashion, jewelry and home decor. An interesting example of his work is The Organic Skirt. This particular piece is the centerpiece of a 3D printed collection released in 2019. In the project titled After Forever Collection, all garments were 3D printed using large format 3D printers. The Organic Skirt was the first digitally 3D printed garment available to the US market and is digitally customizable in over 1,000 variations.

VIP TIE

VIP TIE is an Italian company known for its 3D printed ties. The company’s objective is to offer the most personalized fashion accessories possible in order to satisfy the needs and desires of customers. VIP TIE combines both luxury and innovative high-tech design. The process of creating a single tie can include a complex mix of several complementary processes and materials: craftsmanship, embroidery, 3D printing, exotic leather, mother-of-pearl, carbon fiber, silver, gold and solid silver plated. Besides the highly customizable products, another advantage of VIP TIE is that more than 80% of the materials used are 100% environmentally friendly.

Patronage

Patronace is a sports brand created by award-winning designer Bastian Mller. The Munich-based brand offers 3D-printed sportswear for those who lead busy lives. The garments are designed for everyday urban mobility, whether you’re commuting by skateboard, scooter or e-bike. For the production of the garments, the brand uses a lightweight and flexible textile printing technology called GRDXKN, which transforms substrates into smart textiles. This unique material, with which Patronace manufactures these garments, includes integrated protection and insulation, and has a special grip thanks to the textile layer that controls moisture, is breathable, water-repellent, abrasion-resistant and shock-absorbing. The fashion created by the company with its smart textile makes you feel both safe and stylish.

3D printed leather that could revolutionize the fashion industry

When it comes to trendy materials, the one that will never go out of style is leather. For jackets, boots and everything in between, leather is the lifeblood of the industry. However, the ethical use of the material can be difficult. Genuine leather is often touted as far superior to its alternatives, but many would still prefer the leather to be animal-free. Fortunately, researchers at Tufts University may have a solution. Using silk cocoons from the Bobmyx mori silkworm and 3D printing on a custom pneumatic extrusion 3D printer, researchers were able to produce an eco-friendly, animal-free alternative to leather that not only looks like real leather , but also has the same mechanical properties. Although they have only made a wallet out of this material so far, the discovery could have a major impact on the fashion industry in the near future.

Stratasys and the SSYS 2Y22 Reflection Collection

Recently, the famous manufacturer Stratasys announced its new commitment to the world of 3D printed fashion with the launch of its J850 TechStyle 3D printer. Subsequently, the American-Israeli company has continued to demonstrate the capabilities of additive manufacturing in this area. During Milan Design Fashion Week, she unveiled her SSYS 2Y22 Reflection collection, comprised of high-end accessories and apparel, all 3D printed. This has been possible thanks to the collaboration with 7 other groups of designers who, together with the technology of its J850 TechStyle solution, have allowed the development of a range of innovative products aimed at reflecting the social impact observed in recent years. In the video below, you can see the use of 3D printing to create these fashion garments, especially from the hand of Ganit Goldstein, one of the designers who participated in the SSYS 2Y22 reflection:

