15 Best Pajama Shorts for Men 2022





Courtesy If I’m not in the chamois, the only thing I’ll wear to bed are my white tights. I’m just like that. But I own some of the best pajama shorts on the market. The days I’m home, whether working or finally catching up on all the seasons of Yellowstone (I’m admittedly very late to the craze) I’ll have on a tank top or a tee and shorts. Not just any shorts, but those presented as loungewear or pajamas. There is no single short for every scenario. Some styles are more suitable for working out, others for going out. The best pajama shorts, however, are specifically designed to stay indoors. They are meant to unwind, relax and unwind. Fabrics are generally plush, light, stretchy and airy, and silhouettes are looser and cooler than others. It makes absolutely no sense to wear something stiff and layered to bed. The purpose of sleep is to rejuvenate your body and mind for the day ahead, and wearing anything that doesn’t support that is, to me, downright crazy. But hey, if getting dressed on all fours for bed is your thing, do it bro. I wear white tights; no judgement. But if not, if you really want to feel comfortable and get a good night’s sleep, check out some of the best pajama shorts below. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Saltwater Seersucker Lounge Shorts Cozy Waffle Lounge Shorts Thermal slub cotton lounge shorts Broken organic cotton pajamas Striped pajama shorts in organic cotton poplin Printed cotton pajama shorts Henry Tencel short modal pajamas Stretch cotton jersey shorts barry samaha

barry samaha

Barry Samaha is the style business editor at Esquire, where he covers all things fashion and grooming.

