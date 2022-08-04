Brewers lose in walk-off mode to Pittsburgh, 8-7





The score of the box The Brewers have now lost two straight to division rival Pittsburgh Pirates on the heels of a Bryan Reynolds solo home run. Freddy Peralta returned for the Crew and pitched his first game after injury. Tyler Beede started for Pittsburgh and had a rough outing, having to be replaced early. Milwaukee took a 1-0 lead on a Kolten Wong RBI single in the first. Hunter Renfroe walked to charge the bases and create the threat of a bigger inning, but Luis Urias anchored himself into a choice of defenders to end the inning. Peralta would then pitch a clean first inning on his return, allowing just one hit and getting three flyouts. Beede would get beaten by the Brewers in the top of the second and had to be taken out. Omar Narvaez and Tyrone Taylor started the inning with back-to-back singles, and Christian Yelich relied on a fielder’s pick to put runners into the corners. Willy Adames then hit a two-run brace down the right field line to bring Narvaez and Yelich home. Dillon Peters was brought in to replace Beede and immediately allowed a single to Rowdy Tellez which scored Adames. Andrew McCutchen then doubled on the left, but the Pirates managed to come out of the inning with Tellez and McCutchen blocked and the score at 4-0. Pittsburgh managed to score late in the third when KeBryan Hayes hit a two-run single to cut the lead to 4-2. The Pirates would fully close the gap later when Michael Chavis hit a brace from Jake McGee in the bottom of the sixth that resulted in an error from Milwaukee. This allowed Oneil Cruz to score and Chavis to go third. Tucupita Marcano then singled through the middle, scoring Chavis and leveling the game at 4-4. The Pirates were able to tack on three more runs late in the seventh, this time against newcomer Matt Bush. Hayes hit a right single to score Reynolds and Cruz followed that up with a two-run outburst giving Pittsburgh a 7-4 advantage. After three straight two-out singles in the top of the eighth, the Brewers had the bases loaded. Adames singled to score both Victor Caratini who replaced an injured Narvaez and Taylor. Tellez then scored a single, scoring Yelich and tying the game at seven apiece. New brewer Taylor Rogers pitched a clear eighth inning and did his job. Devin Williams, however, allowed a first home run to Bryan Reynolds to end the game at 8-7. The series ends Thursday as the Brewers hope to salvage the final game of the three-game series. Brandon Woodruff takes the hill against Zach Thompson for the Pirates. After Thursday’s game, the Brewers will return home and face the Cincinnati Reds for a three-game series. The first pitch for Thursday’s game is at 11:35 a.m. CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.

