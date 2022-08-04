Fashion
Princess Diana’s All-Time Best Fashion Moments
Although Princess Diana’s life was tragically cut short, her legacy lives on in many ways, one of which is her iconic style.
Part of what made her fashion so memorable was her ability to wear a glamorous prom dress one day and an oversized sweatshirt the next, with both looks being equally captivating. Throughout her tenure as Princess of Wales, Diana has developed relationships with designers like Catherine Walker and Versace, but some of her more laid-back moments have sparked massive trends, like the recent resurgence of athleisure. No matter what she wore, Princess Diana embodied a timeless elegance that would continue to influence decades to come.
Keep reading to look back at some of Princess Diana’s best fashion moments.
Princess Diana in London in November 1980
Princess Diana, then Diana Spencer, was just 19 when she had her first romance with Prince Charles in 1980. That year she was pictured dodging paparazzi near her home in London, wearing a modest pinstriped skirt, red jacket and red handbag. .
Princess Diana at Buckingham Palace in February 1981
The blue suit that Princess Diana wore for her engagement photos with Prince Charles was chosen in a rather roundabout way. The Royal style in the making The fashion show, which ran in 2021 at the former royal residence of Kensington Palace, revealed the 19-year-old first visited the Bellville Sassoon boutique but found nothing that suited her. liked. The salesman, who does not recognize her, offers her to try the nearby department store.
“You can imagine how Belinda [Bellville] and David [Sassoon] felt when they realized the future Princess of Wales had been turned down,” curator Matthew Storey told PEOPLE. The princess and her mother ended up returning to the Bellville Sassoon boutique and opting for the blue suit, sparking a years-long collaboration between the brand and Princess Diana.
Princess Diana with Prince Charles in Scotland in May 1981
For her first official photocall after their engagement, Princess Diana and Prince Charles posed alongside their dog Harvey at Craigowan Lodge in Balmoral, Scotland. The princess wore a striped pink jumper with corduroy pants and Hunter boots.
Princess Diana at her wedding to Prince Charles in London in July 1981
Princess Diana’s famous wedding dress is a true testament to early 1980s bridal fashion. The ruffled collar, puffed sleeves and dramatic train are all standout elements of the ensemble, which was designed by Elizabeth and David Emmanuel.
Princess Diana at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London in November 1981
Just four months after her royal wedding, the newly crowned princess was already scouting for the role. During her visit to the Victoria & Albert Museum in November 1981, she wore a pale blue Bellville Sassoon dress and a choker necklace.
Princess Diana at a fashion show in November 1982
Princess Diana showed off a playful side of her fashion sense in this one-shoulder blue dress with ruffled detailing by Bruce Oldfield during a fashion show at London’s Guildhall.
Princess Diana in New Zealand in April 1983
During a visit to the Pupuke School on the North Coast in New Zealand, Princess Diana chose a more subdued look, a pale yellow Catherine Walker suit and a John Boyd hat.
Princess Diana at the London premiere of Back to the Future in January 1985
Princess Diana’s plum velvet dress at the London premiere of Back to the future may have looked simple from the front, but the dramatic lower back makes this one of her most memorable looks. For even more drama, she added a long pearl necklace that draped her back.
Princess Diana at the White House in November 1985
During a visit to the White House in Washington, DC (where she danced with John Travolta), Princess Diana wore a black off-the-shoulder dress, black opera gloves and a pearl choker necklace.
Princess Diana at the National Gallery in November 1985
For a dinner at the National Gallery in Washington, DC, the princess dazzled in a one-shoulder sequin dress by Hachi. She paired it with diamond earrings, metallic silver shoes and a clutch.
Princess Diana in Saudi Arabia in November 1986
For her visit to Saudi Arabia in 1986, Princess Diana wore a green and white dress by one of her favorite designers, Catherine Walker, along with white shoes, a white hat and a white clutch.
Princess Diana attends Easter Mass in Windsor in April 1987
To celebrate the Easter holiday, Princess Diana wore a pastel blue coat by Catherine Walker along with a matching hat and white gloves. Pictured here on her way to mass, she holds hands with her son Prince William, who wears a matching Catherine Walker coat.
Princess Diana at the Cannes Film Festival in May 1987
Princess Diana arrived at the 1987 Cannes Film Festival dripping in glamour. She wore a pale blue strapless Catherine Walker dress and matching scarf as well as blue satin shoes.
Princess Diana at the Guards Polo Club in England in May 1988
Princess Diana’s 1998 appearance at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor is essentially a laid-back yet chic masterclass. She took a simple sweatshirt and jeans and made it her own with cowboy boots, a blazer and a baseball cap.
Princess Diana in Dubai in March 1989
During her official tour of the Gulf States, Princess Diana visited Dubai wearing a blue and white suit by Catherine Walker and a turban-style hat by Philip Somerville.
Princess Diana at the British Fashion Awards in London in October 1989
At the first British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall, Princess Diana showed off a slightly shorter hairstyle as well as a white dress and structured jacket by Catherine Walker.
Princess Diana in Budapest in May 1990
In another matching moment, Princess Diana wore a pink suit with purple trim on a trip to Hungary, which she accessorized with matching purple shoes and a purple clutch.
Princess Diana in Toronto in October 1991
In the 1990s, Princess Diana began to diversify when it came to the designers she wore. On an official trip to Toronto, she wore a red and white houndstooth Moschino suit and a Philip Somerville hat with black netting along the brim.
Princess Diana attends Easter Mass in April 1992
Hats are a major part of the royal wardrobe, and it looks like Princess Diana has fully embraced the tradition. For Easter in 1992, she wore a black hat with a yellow trim, complementing her yellow suit jacket and pleated skirt.
Princess Diana in Cairo in May 1992
Princess Diana looked as demure as ever in a teal and white suit by Catherine Walker and a hat by Philip Somerville during her visit to Heliopolis War Cemetery in Cairo.
Princess Diana arriving at the Serpentine Gallery in London in June 1994
The same night Prince Charles admitted on national television that he had been unfaithful to her, Princess Diana stepped out in what has gone down in history as a “vengeance dress.” While attending a gala at the Serpentine Gallery in London, photographers snapped now-iconic photos of the princess in a fitted black off-the-shoulder dress with an asymmetrical hemline and chiffon train.
Princess Diana goes shopping in Knightsbridge in October 1994
Even when she wasn’t making official appearances, Princess Diana always looked stylish. On a shopping trip to London in 1994, she opted for a white high neck top, fitted white trousers and an olive green blazer. Its canvas and leather tote gave the look a casual feel.
Princess Diana at the Serpentine Gallery in London in June 1995
Showing so much skin was bold for a royal, but Princess Diana was a trailblazer through and through. In 1995, she wore a pale blue Catherine Walker halter dress to a dinner party hosted by vanity lounge at the Serpentine Gallery in London.
Princess Diana in Italy in September 1995
Building on her new found penchant for midi dresses, Princess Diana wore a white Versace gown and matching white shoes to a charity concert in Italy.
Princess Diana in England in September 1995
For Prince William’s first day at Eton College, Windsor, Princess Diana wore a simple black dress, adding a pop of color with a double-breasted cerulean jacket.
Princess Diana leaves Chelsea Harbor Club in London in November 1995
Princess Diana’s leisure wear continues to inspire today’s fashion trends, especially this understated combination of bike shorts, sweatshirt and trainers. Here she wears a Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt as she leaves the Chelsea Harbor Club in London.
Princess Diana in Argentina in November 1995
It was pretty rare for Princess Diana to wear pink, but there’s no denying that this candy pink Versace suit, which she wore during an official visit to Argentina, was extremely flattering on her.
Princess Diana in Chicago in June 1996
Princess Diana tried on purple for height while dining at the Natural History Museum in Chicago. She paired this elegant eggplant-colored Versace dress with matching Jimmy Choo shoes and a choker necklace.
Princess Diana in Australia in October 1996
For a dinner dance in Sydney, Australia, Princess Diana wore a blue off-the-shoulder satin dress by Versace with a matching handbag and shoes.
Princess Diana in London in 1997
This mint-colored Chanel suit was a refreshing choice for Princess Diana. She paired it with a simple pair of nude heels and a beige handbag at an event in London.
Princess Diana in Bosnia in August 1997
During a three-day visit to Bosnia, Princess Diana proved, once again, that some of her best fashion moments were the simplest. This pair of blue jeans with a crisp white button down and brown leather belt is just as chic today as it was in 1997.
