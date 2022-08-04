Jaguars vs Raiders: Trevor Lawrence among players who won’t dress





The Jacksonville Jaguars will face Las Vegas Raiders tonight in their pre-season opener in Canton, Ohio celebrating the consecration of Pride of the Jaguars left tackle Tony Boselli. Ahead of tonight’s contest on Tuesday, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson announced that quarterback Trevor Lawrence and second-year running back Travis Etienne would be among those who won’t dress tonight. Here’s the full breakdown of players who won’t be suitable for Jacksonville tonight: RB Travis Etienne Jr.

QB CJ Beathard

WR Zay Jones

WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

WR Marvin Jones Jr.

Christian Kirk

QB Trevor Lawrence

TE Evan Engram

CB Darious Williams

RB James Robinson

LB Devin Lloyd

WR Jamal Agnew

OLB Josh Allen

ILB Foyesade Oluokun

G Brandon Scherff

OL Tyler Shatley

OL Cam Robinson

OL Jawan Taylor

TE Chris Manhertz

DT Malcom Brown

DL Folorunso Fatukasi Defensive starters will play a few sets, Pederson said pregame, while the majority of teams’ offensive starters won’t fit aside from center Luke Fortner and tackle Walker Little. Little stepped in as four-year veteran tackle Jawaan Taylor nurses a hamstring injury sustained in the first week of training camp. That means rookie outside linebacker and first overall pick Travon Walker will get some playing time, his first action in the NFL after being selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Tonight will be important for young players to experience real NFL action for the first time in their playing careers. Still, veterans who won’t dress up tonight should still be engaged in the action, helping their teammates throughout the contest, Pederson said Tuesday. I don’t care if they play a streak, and they go out, they’re always going to be committed and really helping the young players and just being another pair of eyes for them, he said. I’ve been there, as a young quarterback in this league, and you want a veteran who, when you come off the field, can kind of show you some of the things that are going on. I want our guys to do that, and because they stay that engaged, mentally. However, Tonights game will consist of more than good in-game action for players. Jacksonville’s new coaching staff will have their first opportunity to test themselves as the season approaches. It’s one thing with me, especially on offense, and being a play caller, and doing all that stuff, there has to be great organization and great communication, he said. Guys must be in the right place. The guys have responsibilities on game day, where their eyes are, and making sure we have all the right information between the series and halftime and all that. These are equally important to us as staff. It’s been a while since we’ve done that, for me in particular. This will be Pederson’s first in-game practice moment since being let go by the Philadelphia Eagles at the end of the 2020 regular season. His last game was a loss to the Washington Commanders, 20-14, on January 4, 2021. It will also be defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell’s first chance to call a defense after spending most of his career coaching linebackers. The Jaguars will kick off against the Raiders at 8:00 p.m. ET. on NBC, streaming on Peacock.

