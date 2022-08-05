CWG 2022: Fueled by Harmanpreet hat-trick, India beat Wales 4-1 dominating fashion to reach semi-finals in Birmingham





Image source: PTI Indian hockey team in action Propelled by Harmanpreet Singh’s hat-trick, India’s men’s hockey team beat Wales 4-1 and advanced to the semi-finals of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Thursday. Harmanpreet (19th, 20th, 40th mins) converted two penalty corners and scored one from the spot while Gurjant Singh netted a 49th-minute basket for India. Wales’ only goal was scored by drag-flicker Gareth Furlong in the 55th minute from a free-kick. After the victory, India were on course to top Group B as they enjoy a goal difference of 22 against England, who still have one game against Canada. The Indians had the better share of possession in the first two quarters, but Wales gave their whimsical opponents a tough fight, especially in the opening 15 minutes. India relied on quick play between the passes and made a few circle penetrations but failed to create a clean chance except for an eighth-minute penalty corner, which Varun Kumar failed to miss. failed to use. Wales also made a few entries into the circle inside the Indian D and their best chance came when an unmarked Carlson shot was saved by a Sreejesh pressed from a one-on-one situation. -head. After a barren first quarter, India were awarded back-to-back penalty corners in the 18th minute, the second of which was put into the net by the ever-reliable Harmanpreet with a powerful, low ground kick. A minute later, India were awarded another penalty corner and Harmanpreet showed his bag of tricks with another perfect conversion to give his side a 2-0 half-time lead. Two minutes after the switch, India were awarded their fifth corner but wasted their chance. In the 40th minute, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medalists earned back-to-back penalty corners, the second of which resulted in a penalty stroke, and Harmanpreet made no mistakes from the spot. Minutes later, Akashdeep Singh’s deflection from close range was prevented by Welsh keeper Tobias Reynolds-Cotterill. A nimble Gurjant made it 4-0 two minutes later as he turned his stick face perfectly to deflect Samsher Singh’s high pass. Wales then secured two penalty corners in record time and Furlong took advantage of the second opportunity. One minute from the final whistle, India were awarded another free kick but Harmanpreet was denied by the Welsh defence. The Indian contingent is on a roll at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Currently ranked seventh in the points table, India have 18 medals in the prize pool, including five gold, six silver and seven bronze. Gold Medal Winners Weightlifting, 49 kg women: Mirabai Chanu

Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting, 67 kg Men: Jérémy Lalrinnunga

Jérémy Lalrinnunga Weightlifting, 73 kg Men: Achinta Cheuli

Achinta Cheuli Lawn balls, women’s fours: Belle Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia

Belle Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia Men’s team table tennis:Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty, Sharath Achanta, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Silver Medal Winners Weightlifting, 55 kg Men: Sanket Sargar Weightlifting

Sanket Sargar Weightlifting 55 kg women: Bindyarani Sorokhaibam

Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Judo, 48 kg women: Shushila Likmabam

Shushila Likmabam Weightlifting, 96 kg Men: Vikas Thakur

Vikas Thakur Mixed badminton team: Srikanth Kidambi, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, B. Sumeeth Reddy, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, Gayathri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashwini Ponnappa, PV Sindhu

Srikanth Kidambi, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, B. Sumeeth Reddy, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, Gayathri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashwini Ponnappa, PV Sindhu Judo, +78 kg Women:Tulika Maan Bronze Medal Winners Weightlifting, 61 kg Men: Gururaja Poojary

Gururaja Poojary Judo, 60 kg Men: Vijay Kumar Yadav

Vijay Kumar Yadav Weightlifting, 71 kg women: Harjinder Kaur

Harjinder Kaur Weightlifting, 109 kg men: Lovepreet Singh

Lovepreet Singh Squash, men’s singles: Saurav Ghosal

Saurav Ghosal Weightlifting, Men 109+ kg: Gurdeep Singh

Gurdeep Singh Men’s high jump:Tejaswin Shankar (PTI entries) Latest sports news

