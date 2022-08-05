5 ways to dress like your favorite celebrities





We all want to look our best. More and more often, however, we were turning to our favorite celebrities for inspiration for our outfits, and who can blame us? Whether it’s Harry Styles or Lady Gaga, the world’s biggest celebrities know how to dress and can certainly teach us a thing or two about style. Below, we’ve put together a few strategies to help you look your best. Follow them on Instagram One of the easiest ways to get inspired by your favorite celebrities is to follow them on Instagram and see what they’re up to. Today’s biggest celebrities regularly share photos of themselves, whether they’re at a party, on vacation, or catching up with friends. Some stars, like Shawn Mendes, are also sharing snaps of collaborations with some of the biggest fashion brands in the world. Photo shoots like these can be a great source of inspiration when choosing an outfit – we recommend following your favorites and using the bookmark tool on Instagram to save photos for the future. And don’t underestimate TikTok – it also offers valuable resources. Find the right parts It’s fine to want to copy a style from a celebrity, but if you don’t have the right clothes in your closet, you’ll be in trouble. We recommend looking for staples that can be the centerpiece of any outfit. From a simple black blazer to leather pants for men, there are many basic pieces that you can incorporate into different looks. The best part is that they don’t have to break the bank – once you have the basics down, you can use colors and accessories to transform your look and create endless celebrity-inspired outfits and styles. Get tips from your friends One of the biggest challenges when dressing like a celebrity is finding the confidence to choose bright, bold pieces. Trendy jackets and shoes may look good on Selena Gomez as she walks the red carpet, but will they look as good on you as you walk from point A to point B? Talking to friends and family members can help you identify styles that suit your style and personality – they’ll point you in the right direction and ensure you don’t make any awkward faux pas. When in doubt, get out the selfie camera! Put on a pair of sunglasses A trendy pair of sunglasses can elevate your look and give you that celebrity feel without changing your style too much. A breathtaking pair of sunglasses can transform your outfit and make you look calm and serene. Designer sunglasses are an investment – a good pair of Ray Bans will last you many years and protect your eyes from the sun. You can also choose a unique pair that reflects your personality and individualism – Kayne Wests style shutter sunglassesfor example, are a popular choice and look sophisticated. Don’t break the bank Finally, it’s important to remember that celebrities have millions of dollars in the bank. Just because you want to dress like them doesn’t mean you have to buy the same brands as them. After all, a white t-shirt looks the same whether you bought it from Prada or Primark! Be reasonable when buying new styles and make budgetary choices whenever possible; you’ll get the same overall look, but you won’t have to pay more! Do you have any other tips? Let us know and come back to our website soon for more.

