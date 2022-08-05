BOOK REVIEW: “BLACK MAN WHITE INDUSTRY: MY JOURNEY INTO THE WORLD OF MEN’S FASHION”

Let me start by saying that I loved this book! Not so much because they are people I know and love, but more for the inspiring life lessons Don Martin teaches by sharing personal experiences. Lessons on building relationships, on how to earn respect by showing respect, on the arts of sales and negotiation, on family and friendship, on the value of self-confidence over about the dangers of arrogance, about dealing with failure and overcoming obstacles and standing up for it In fact, I discovered so many wonderful things in this book, written with genuine passion and wisdom, that I read it twice, acknowledging that Martin chose not to hire a ghostwriter because it’s the raw emotion in his storytelling that really communicates the messages.

ABOVE: Book signing at Bobby Vans Steakhouse hosted by Don Martin.

Born in Harlem and raised in the Bronx, Don Martin has deep roots in the British Virgin Islands. Growing up with hard-working parents and grandparents shaped her humanistic values ​​and strong desire to succeed. But more than anything else, his unique ability to find common ground with all kinds of people is surely his most valuable asset.

Don’t cross him! For example, early in his career, Martin discovered that his assistant earned $25 more per week than he did. I was so hurt I didn’t know what to do, he wrote. I was exploited again. It was a rude awakening. I went home that night feeling betrayed: after everything I had done for the company, they obviously didn’t care much about me. The owner of the company, faced with the situation, called Martin into his office and told him that he would be getting a raise, to which Martin replied, make sure it’s way more than my assistants, otherwise he will not be accepted. I had faith in who I was and I would never back down. They gave me what I wanted, we shook hands and I went back to my office. I refused to say thank you thinking of all the money I had lost for six months. This experience taught me a lot: the business world is not fair; you get what you can bargain for.

Sharing wonderful stories about the many characters in our business, Martin depicts the heyday of bespoke menswear (the 1980s and 90s) in tremendous detail. I especially liked Martin’s message to the many Southern leaders he did business with (pre-NAFTA): I would like my Southern cousins ​​to stand up and salute the positive impact you have had on my life. All of these fine people were white, and they literally fought over my time when I came down south. It just proves that most white people aren’t racist. One of the most influential things a person can do is spend their money with you. These people have chosen to do business with me as an individual; they didn’t care that I was black. I can’t stress this more to young black entrepreneurs: just be yourself, without any preconceived ideas.

And later in the book, Martin writes: We need to stop the division and get to know each other as people. This simple behavior would stop the many needless loss of life that we are experiencing here in the United States.

One part of the book made me sad: Chapter 31, sadly (but perhaps rightly) titled The Death of an Industry. Tailored menswear was dying by the time I arrived in 1976, Martin claims. The textile import company that I founded worked very well until 2010; after the great recession everyone started to struggle… Peerless still did well because under the leadership of Ronny Wurtzburgers they locked in all the best designer brands and retailers were forced to buy from them. Private label manufacturers would start dropping like flies Another major factor was the development of poly-viscose, feeling very similar to wool at a much cheaper price ($3 per yard versus $12). Global warming has also had an effect: people are looking for more comfort. But the main reason (for the decline of suits) was the dot-com era where billionaires held board meetings in t-shirts and jeans. Wearing a suit takes more time and coordination, and most American men have no taste anyway.

Although I am reluctant to accept Martin’s premise that the days of a thriving costume business are unlikely to return, I greatly admire him for meeting decades of challenges with energy, enthusiasm, pride, perseverance and a good dose of chutzpah.

Thank you, Don Martin, for leading the charge.

Said Martin, The best part of the book signing event was getting my personal and business family together for the first time and seeing my menswear colleagues having fun all over again. I’m so glad the menswear industry embraced me for writing this book about our brotherhood. My goal was to show the world how effortlessly black and white people can work together; the love we have for each other makes me very emotional sometimes.