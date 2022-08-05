Coming! Fresh Air Market & Fashion & Home Show





#shopchelseamich traders are preparing for the “Fresh Air Market Fashion & Home Show” on August 19-20. The Fresh Air Market starts at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 19. Stroll through the streets of Chelsea and experience warm hospitality, wonderful produce and enjoy the fabulous food and drink options on offer at this year’s Fresh Air Market. A sample of what to expect: Discovery

will present 50% sale of color labels! All garments with a blue tag will be off marked price. Also, all shoes will be BOGO off. The Find, located on South Main Street, is a Gifts & Thrifts – Family Apparel store stocked with new and sweetly loved items.

will feature sale items in their tent on East Middle Street, including Romance “Lucky Dip” bags ($5 for 7 titles) and children’s picture books for $1. Visit their new space on East Middle Street, spend $25 and select a free new book (from a selection of copies for advanced readers.)

The cottage bunny

will have discounts on a variety of in-store inventory. At Rabbit’s Cottage, located on West Middle Street, you’ll find vintage treasures for home and garden decor! They have vintage and antique items as well as new merchandise for your home.

will have a summer clearance sale on select items! La Maison is an interior decoration and design store, located on Main Street,

will present end-of-season sales as well as many new products. The Garden Mill is a destination for all seasons, with unique, handcrafted artifacts to adorn your garden and home all year round located on Main Street. from Chelsea #shopchelseamich restaurants will provide the necessary food for your shopping and market experiences throughout the weekend. Don’t miss the opportunity to participate in one of the best scripted and imaginative mystery treasure hunts – Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Missing Hope Stone” – presented by Mykala Mortgage Planning. … Deceit and betrayal have infiltrated the aspirations of the famous neuroscientist, the research office of Dr. JD Goodwills, located in his private residence in Chelsea, Michigan The scavenger hunt begins at 10 a.m. on August 19 and ends at 5 p.m. on August 20. Clues will be hidden in participating stores. Scavenger Hunt participants will be entered into a draw to win a basket of Chelsea merchandise! The third annual fashion and home show will take place August 20 at 11:00 a.m. at the Palmer Commons. Fun-loving business owners will be displaying their wares, including apparel, accessories, grilling food, and garden and home items. This event is brought to you thanks to a collaboration with the Chelsea Farmer’s Market – Market music will stop for 30 minutes to welcome the parade. Don’t miss the city Community garage sale coordinated by Chelsea Chamber of Commerce during the Clean Air Market! Click on the Link to Community Garage Sale to find a map of all participating garage sales around Chelsea. #shopchelseamich independent merchants are local businesses that exemplify Chelsea’s uniqueness. More details on the Fresh Air Market will be added on the #shopchelseamich website www.shopchelseamich.comand social media pages: Facebook www.facebook.com/shopchelseamichinstagram www.instagram.com/shopchelseamichigan/. ### #shopchelseamich is a group of independent, entrepreneurial business owners who have joined forces and created #shopchelseamich. This collaborative team includes a network of Chelsea merchants and Restaurants who have attended and promoted Wine, Women & Shopping, Chocolate Extravaganza and Fresh Air Market (Sidewalk Sales) events over the years.

