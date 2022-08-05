Tampa police officer thanks actor Gary Sinise for helping him dress for success





A veteran who received a free suit from the Gary Sinise Foundation had the opportunity to personally thank the actor for helping him dress for success while seeking employment in the civilian world. Officer Bradley Hill proudly wears the Tampa Police Department’s black uniform as a member of the Traffic Division, but years ago he wore a different uniform as a military police officer in the Tampa Police Department. ‘army. When he left the military after five years, Hill wasn’t exactly dressed to succeed in the civilian world until he heard about a special program for veterans. “An email I got from the VA, Veterans Affairs, for the Gary Sinise Foundation with Jos. A Bank. They were giving out vouchers for costumes, so you could conduct interviews,” Hill said. RELATED: Gary Sinise Foundation donates 20,000 meals to VA hospital staff during coronavirus pandemic The “Uniform for Success” program of the Gary Sinise Foundation started shortly after the start of the foundation. Gary Sinise said, “I think we’ve given away 10,000 to 20,000 suits to transitioning veterans coming out of service and into manufacturing or the civilian sector looking for a job.” Recently, Hill visited the Jos store. A Bank at Wesley Chapel and wore the suit he received during his interview with the Tampa Police Department and landed the job. RELATED: Gary Sinise Helps Families of Fallen Military Heroes Find Comfort and Joy at Walt Disney World “I just always wanted to say thank you to Mr. Sinise for doing this and Jos. A Bank for being a partner with him and letting you know the things you do and the sacrifices you make are for a cause and it does affect him. people,” Hill shared. “It affected me and it affected my family in a positive way.” When Hill’s bosses told him he had to go to headquarters to take pictures, he didn’t know that Sinise was waiting for him on a Zoom call. “I went upstairs and walked into the office,” Officer Hill said. “They have a lot of TV screens up there. And I look closer at the screen and I’m like, ‘Why is Gary Sinise on the screen?'” RELATED: The Gary Sinise Foundation is building ‘smart homes’ to help veterans regain their independence Thirteen years after receiving his costume from the Gary Sinise Foundation and Jos. At Bank, Hill was able to virtually meet Sinise and thank him. “It meant so much to me that you did this for us,” Hill told Sinise. “I don’t know if you know the impact you had on me and my family.” “I’m glad it was helpful to you. I’m glad you still have the costume. And do you still fit into the costume?” Sinise asked Hill, who laughed in response. The “Uniform for Success” program with Jos. A Bank ended a few years ago, but the Gary Sinise Foundation offers many other programs designed to help veterans and their families. RISE (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment) builds specially adapted smart homes for injured veterans and makes modifications to existing homes. The foundation’s “Holiday Express” brings children and partners of fallen soldiers to Disney World and Disneyland for a week-long vacation and the “Lt. Dan Band” led by Gary Sinise performs at military installations across the country.

