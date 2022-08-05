Fashion
Pirates win in walk-off mode for 2nd game in a row to complete Brewers sweep
Both of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 2022 opponent sweeps were cut from the same cloth.
In late May/early June, they stole a three-game road series against the NL West leaders LA Dodgers. Since then, the Dodgers have built their division lead to 11½ games over second-placed San Diego.
This week, it was the turn of the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers to stumble against the Pirates.
The Pirates (43-62) defeated the Brewers, 5-4, in 10 innings Thursday at PNC Park when a wild pitch by Milwaukee reliever Matt Bush allowed Bryan Reynolds to score. Reynolds had started the inning with a ground-rule double that brought home Tucupita Marcano, who opened up the bottom from 10th to second base, to tie the score at 4-4.
“Baseball is fun,” said Pirates infielder Michael Chavis, who was at the plate when Bush’s pitch went between the legs of catcher Victor Caratini. “Any day, anyone can win a baseball game, and anyone can be the guy. I think that’s one of the cool things about baseball.
One to three Pirates batters, Marcano, Reynolds and Ben Gamel, had two hits apiece, with Marcano and Gamel delivering RBI key singles late in the seventh inning, tying the score at 3-3.
The Brewers took a 3-1 lead in the top of the fifth, chasing down Pirates starter Zach Thompson after 4 1/3 innings after Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer to right field.
Thompson had allowed Victor Caratini a home run in the second inning, a solo shot over the Clemente wall.
Arguably the key play of the game came in the top of the ninth. Pirates reliever Colin Holderman, who pitched the eighth and ninth innings, had bases loaded and one out.
The Brewers’ Tyrone Taylor hit a yank on the third base line, but Ke’Bryan Hayes turned it into a late-inning double play that saved the run.
“(Taylor) is a guy who shoots the ball a lot, so I just have that anticipation… I took that extra step to the line and luckily I was able to stop him,” Hayes said.
The Pirates bullpen pitched 5 2/3 innings on Thursday. Eric Stout picked up Thompson and pitched 1 2/3 innings, and Yohan Ramirez made his Pirates debut, pitching a scoreless seventh, striking out two and striking out Milwaukee’s Jonathan Davis at first base.
“I think our bullpen did a really good job,” manager Derek Shelton said. “With the guys being taxed (Wednesday), the fact that they took the ball… it goes back to (Wil) Crowe last night going in and coming back one more (innings) again. They have done a really good job this series against a very good club.
After the Pirates went empty in the bottom of the ninth, Duane Underwood Jr. was tasked with pitching the 10th.
Tyrone Taylor started the inning at second base. With two outs, Underwood Jr. threw back-to-back walks at Rowdy Tellez and Andrew McCutchen — Tellez was intentional — to charge Kolten Wong’s goals.
Underwood Jr. then hit Wong, who tagged Taylor and gave the Brewers a 4-3 lead.
Despite a less-than-clean run of work, Underwood Jr. (1-3) picked up the win.
“For us to come down and keep fighting back, (it’s) a complete team win,” Shelton said. “A lot of people played a big role in it. It’s good to get out of the time limit and play well for three days.
The Pirates now head to Baltimore for three games against the Orioles in what starts 10 straight road games.
“We just have to build on this series every time we go on the road for this long stretch of road,” Hayes said. “Just keep going on the offensive side, keep having guys (on base and) find ways to get the guys in, then play good defense.”
Justin Guerriero is a staff writer for Tribune-Review. You can contact Justin by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
