Emerging brands that are cementing the future of menswear

Emerging brands cement the future of menswear: a look at the spring 2023 menswear shows

By Angela Baidoo

It’s no longer the case that the big names are the main draw for editors and buyers during Mens Fashion Week across the Big Four. Providing a balm of individuality in a painful sea of ​​sameness, these brands are pushing shoppers at independent boutiques and global retailers to go against the grain and stock up, even if it’s small curation products that will engage and will delight their customers alike, getting them to switch from graphic tees to leather pants with strategically placed zip access.

If these brands are nurtured and supported financially and logistically, while encouraged to build on the DNA that sets them apart, then the future of the menswear market looks set to surpass womenswear in terms of breaking boundaries and of creativity.

LABRUM LONDON

Reminding anyone looking to consume or collaborate with her brand that she is #designedbyanimmigrant, Foday Dumbuyas’ experience that spans Sierra Leone, Cyprus and London spills over into her collections that combine her western heritage- African with a London twist (the name Labrum literally meaning to have an edge).

Her collection for Spring Summer 2023 is a timely commentary on today’s most pressing political and global issue, namely freedom of movement. Rather than focusing on what divides us, Dumbuya has instead made a habit of celebrating how cultures living side by side in a borderless society can foster a new sense of creativity. An organic patchwork construction in neutral two-tone tones, metallic jacquard panels, a clever take on incorporating its logo into a cowrie print and a textured version of the shorts were key features this season.

ROBIN LYNCH

A graduate of Fashion East, one of the industry’s most innovative incubator programs, which counts Kim Jones, Craig Green and Wales Bonner among its alumni, Dublin-born Robyn Lynch founded her eponymous label after obtained his master’s degree from the University of Westminster. its roots permeate its reinterpretation of traditional Aran knits with silhouettes of young tribes that grace both terraces and streets.

In only its second outing, Lynch’s current collection would inevitably stand out in a severely truncated London Fashion Week Mens schedule. And wasting no time, the designer continued to rely on the silhouettes that became her calling card, that is. sport-inspired separates in bold colors that feature subtle adjustments that grab that all-important second look. A tight edit inspired by family trips to the coast has spawned cheeky logo tees and technical sportswear that will differentiate itself with lynched use of recycled nylon in shiny finishes rendered in a pair of minis shorts, elastic-cord belted turtlenecks, and cocoon knit ponchos in an ash gray and buttery yellow.

MAGLIANO

Primarily Italian, but playing with the fundamentals of wardrobe staples, fashion label Luca Maglianos is an emotional study of culture and society.

Selecting an almost dilapidated building to host its latest show, the raw industrial space set the scene for a collection that featured soft silhouettes, stripped-down preppy codes and twisted utilitarianism. Adding quirky additions like Designer Dirt to denim and belting a terry towel to create a skirt are some of the ways the designer plays with his chosen medium. It should also be noted that the cast of Maglianos offered a model for the most established Italian brands. Here he envisioned designs varying in age and race, demonstrating how his collection will resonate with consumers across a range of demographics.

JORDANLUCA

The hybrid Jordan Bowen and Luca Marchettos brand Jordanluca leans heavily on counterculture references, underpinned by a genuine understanding of the importance of craftsmanship to provide a foundation for their particular brand of fluid masculinity.

The pair took maximum trench coats, tailored trousers and expertly finished blouson-style shirts and applied a radical level of self-sabotage to create something totally unexpected. Subvert with horizontal zippers that could either create a draped, almost ripped effect on the sleeves, or cope with the increased interest in the pleat when placed at the front of the pants, as well as the wink an underlying eye for goth adding interest to a summer season think spider crochet knits, black lace and spiked jewelry among the were also ultra-wearable designer tracksuits, retro print shirts and colorful knitwear.

EGONLAB

Egonlab duo Florentin Glmarec and Kvin Nompeix see themselves as visual artists, saying fashion should offer a form of escape as opposed to imprisonment, straddling the line between masculine and feminine with a rebellious spirit à la both modern and at the same time living in a semblance of the past.

Denying the fact that it was only their second show, their Urban-Punk DNA which aims to include all bodies, ages and genders, has been rinsed with a lighter, more childish touch this season. As an antidote to the troubles of the world, Glmarec and Nompeix have chosen pleasure and a hyper-feminine approach to decadent touch. Creating a way for the wearer to express themselves, without gender boundaries, the seamless layering of iridescent sequins in solid or floral designs will become a new way of occasion dressing that has flirtatious charm, while double denim has been made in mini and wide leg which will work just as well as separates. The cartoon-style graphics were a literal embodiment of the title Wonderland The Egonlab Playground collections, with cute bunnies and farm animals sporting crochet knits and fitted t-shirts. The mini-short also featured prominently in tailored checks and black leather, encouraging the wearer to embrace these new codes of masculinity.

BLUE MARBLE

As a semi-finalist for the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers, Anthony Alvarez, of French, Filipino and Spanish descent, passing through New York, sees the common point between cultures.

The Californian bohemian spirit has been a boon for menswear designers this season, with swim shorts and skateboards appearing in multiple collections across the four major cities. Here, the Monterey Festival was the starting point for Alvarez’s Spring/Summer 2023 show, coupled with a flash of new rave and the trend revamped again for a generation that is once again fully embracing festival life in outdoors. Satin bomber jackets, spliced ​​animal prints and dazzling embellishments added a fresh approach, but were grounded with the introduction of utilitarian details. Graffiti embellished with multicolored crystals printed on shorts and pants will appeal to young Bluemarbles customers who are tuned in to all things Y2K inspired.